Video: George Brannigan's Course Preview for the New Zealand National DH Championships

Feb 26, 2022
by UR Team  


New Zealand has some of the best tracks in the world and it's no exception for the New Zealand National Champs. Take a lap with George Brannigan as he rips down one of Christchurch's finest and gives you a preview of what's to come race day.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos George Brannigan National Championships


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 That trail does look wicked. Gotta get to Chch one day
  • 1 0
 That's a sweet track.

