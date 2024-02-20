Watch
Video: George Brannigan's Practice Lap POV from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024
Feb 20, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
1 Comments
We've almost ticked off the whole Hardline track at Tasmania, it's been a wild day hitting so many big new features!!
—
George Brannigan
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Hardline
Hardline 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,950 articles
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
michaelheinrich
(3 mins ago)
As I expected: it´s only manicured jumps without any tech and no gnar - basically a slopestyle course
*sarcsm off*
holly molly: that´s what a WC track should really look like
[Reply]
*sarcsm off*
holly molly: that´s what a WC track should really look like