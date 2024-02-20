Video: George Brannigan's Practice Lap POV from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

Feb 20, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWe've almost ticked off the whole Hardline track at Tasmania, it's been a wild day hitting so many big new features!! George Brannigan


Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Hardline Hardline 2024


1 Comment
  • 1 0
 As I expected: it´s only manicured jumps without any tech and no gnar - basically a slopestyle course
*sarcsm off*

holly molly: that´s what a WC track should really look like







