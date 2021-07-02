Video: George Brannigan's Timed Training POV from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021

Jul 1, 2021
by Propain Factory Racing  

Follow George Brannigan down Les Gets Track!


Supported by
Propain Bikes
Sixpack Racing
RS Farbroller
Schwalbe Tires
Newman Components
RockShox/SRAM
Leatt
MOTOREX
Crosscamp

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Riding Videos Propain George Brannigan DH Racing Les Gets World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 So damn fast! Would love to see George rip a scorcher run in finals!
  • 2 0
 lovely jubbly

