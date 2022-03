Photo Credit: Ryan Franklin

The Brioude DH Cup. Another mini World Cup race before the season gets underway in Lourdes with a stacked field and a sub 1 minute 40 track resulted in some super tight racing. The rain came down in finals making the track pretty slick in places. Even though it was super short it was a fast, fun and exciting track to race. Check out George Brannigan's race run as he landed in P13 just 2 seconds off the winning time of Loris Vergier.