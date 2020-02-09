Pinkbike.com
Video: George Ryan and Jeff Anderson Shred Winter Bike Park Laps in 'Tempest'
Feb 8, 2020
by
Mountain Creek Bike Park
Tempest
by
MCBP
Views: 224
Faves:
2
Comments: 1
Tempest
/ˈtempəst/
noun
noun: tempest; plural noun: tempests
a violent windy storm.
Riders: George Ryan and Jeff Anderson
A short film by George Ryan
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
1 Comment
1
0
dexterfawkes
(25 mins ago)
1:32 that poor frame
[Reply]
