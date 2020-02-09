Video: George Ryan and Jeff Anderson Shred Winter Bike Park Laps in 'Tempest'

Feb 8, 2020
by Mountain Creek Bike Park  
Tempest

by MCBP
Views: 224    Faves: 2    Comments: 1


Tempest
/ˈtempəst/
noun
noun: tempest; plural noun: tempests

a violent windy storm.

Riders: George Ryan and Jeff Anderson

A short film by George Ryan

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 1:32 that poor frame

Post a Comment



