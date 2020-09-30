Video: Georgia Astle and Kirk McDowall Test the New Devinci Troy on Squamish Trails

Sep 30, 2020
by Cycles Devinci  

Devinci is unveiling its newest, most top-secret product for 2021. Don’t let the consistent wheelsize fool you, this puppy has got every buzzword and innovation you could possibly predict from a modern mountain bike. Featuring classics like “It looks like a Session”, the always popular “longer, lower, slacker”, and the oh-so-trendy “steeper seat-tube angle.” Interested? Great.

Kirk riding the new 2021 Devinci Troy Carbon

2021 Devinci Troy Carbon

Now that we’ve got the sexy verbiage out of the way, let’s talk shocks. Starting with the most important suspension characteristic as determined by the mountain bike gospel that is the Pinkbike Poll: PROGRESSION. Back in the day, progression meant backflips and cliff drops with inappropriate landings. But then generations of super-handling bikes and internet access mapped progression on a graph. And now looking at graphs (for fun!) is part of being a progressive mountain biker. Madness.

2021 Devinci Troy Carbon
2021 Devinci Troy Carbon

2021 Devinci Troy Carbon
2021 Devinci Troy Carbon

Anyhow, like all Devinci bikes equipped with a Split Pivot suspension design, the new 2021 Troy is big-time progressive. You can even run a coil shock and experience good performance. And you won’t even need to purchase an aftermarket linkage kit manufactured by artisan-machinist-gurus from the PNW.

2021 Devinci Troy Carbon

Georgia riding the new 2021 Devinci Troy Carbon

Let’s get into the nitty gritty. Super Boost with a slimmer rear-end, ample tire clearance for up to 2.6”, build kits from Shimano, Fox, Rock Shox and Sram, size-appropriate chainstay length and carbon and alloy frame options, even a mix of both!

2021 Devinci Troy Carbon
2021 Devinci Troy Carbon

Get all the details on the new Troy lineup, here

Kirk riding the new 2021 Devinci Troy Carbon


4 Comments

  • 4 0
 @cyclesdevinci looks awesome!!
  • 1 0
 sexy beast!
Last pic is a weird one to put up?!!!
  • 1 1
 Looks like a Transition =P
  • 1 0
 Not at all...

