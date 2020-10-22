Video: Georgia Astle Leads Remy Metailler Down a Classic Whistler Trail

Oct 22, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  


First time on the West Side of Whistler this year! May as well ride with a Whistler local and legend on the famous Working Class Trail.

If you have followed Crankworx over the last few years, you must know Georgia. Born and raised in Whistler, BC she is one of the fastest woman riders in the world. From World Cups to Enduros, Crankworx, she rips on any kind of bikes.

Follow Georgia on Instagram: @georgiaastle

Big thank you to WORCA for the work on the trails. Support here: https://www.worca.com/

Trails we rode:
Working Class https://www.trailforks.com/trails/working-class/
Industrial Society https://www.trailforks.com/trails/industrial-society/
Baby Snakes https://www.trailforks.com/trails/baby-snakes/
Danimal South https://www.trailforks.com/trails/danimal-south/
Lower ACDC https://www.trailforks.com/trails/lower-ac-dc/

New Trail Preview on my channel

New Trail Preview online on the channel


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Now how about a Remy leads Georgia down those lines from his recent edit
  • 1 1
 sweet video. Who makes those glasses Georgia?
  • 1 0
 Nevermind. Looks like Smith. How do they perform in the wet? Tired of fogged up googles.

Post a Comment



