Video: Georgia Astle On Going Pro & Her Devinci Troy - Pro Bike Check

Mar 18, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Tom Bradshaw has a yarn with Devinci Global Racing Team rider Georgia Astle on her new bike day. Astle covers what it takes to become a pro, knowing your worth as an athlete, the importance of mentorship and the most crucial part - having fun.




Devinci Troy Details:
Frame: Medium, 29er
Rear Shock: Fox Float X2 Factory 140mm
Fork: Fox 36 Float EVOL GRIP2 Factory Series 160mm
Headset: Chris King inset
Cassette: Shimano XTR 12s 10-51T
Cranks: Race Face Next R 170mm
Chainguide: E13 TRS Race SL
Pedals: HT T1
Rear Derailleur: Shimano XTR
Chain: Shimano XTR
Handlebar: Race Face Next R 20mm rise, 770mm with grips
Stem: Raceface Turbine R 40mm
Grips: ODI Elite Pro
Brakes: Shimano XTR Trail 4 Piston
Rotors: Shimano XTR M980 203mm
Insert: CushCore XC front, Pro rear
Wheels: Race Face Atlas
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5WT DD / Minion Highroller II 2.5WT DD at 23 front / 25 rear
Seatpost: Fox Transfer 175mm







3 Comments

  • 3 0
 My wife and I got the previous version Troy's 27.5's and they are sweet. My only complaint is she got purple and I got gray...the purple is sooo sweet!
  • 1 0
 Thanks for another bike check.
  • 1 0
 Congrats Georgia ! Killer bike !!

