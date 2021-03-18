Video: Georgia Astle On Going Pro & Her Devinci Troy - Pro Bike Check

Devinci Troy Details:

Frame: Medium, 29er

Rear Shock: Fox Float X2 Factory 140mm

Fork: Fox 36 Float EVOL GRIP2 Factory Series 160mm

Headset : Chris King inset

Cassette: Shimano XTR 12s 10-51T

Cranks: Race Face Next R 170mm

Chainguide: E13 TRS Race SL

Pedals: HT T1

Rear Derailleur: Shimano XTR

Chain: Shimano XTR

Handlebar: Race Face Next R 20mm rise, 770mm with grips

Stem: Raceface Turbine R 40mm

Grips: ODI Elite Pro

Brakes: Shimano XTR Trail 4 Piston

Rotors: Shimano XTR M980 203mm

Insert: CushCore XC front, Pro rear

Wheels: Race Face Atlas

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5WT DD / Minion Highroller II 2.5WT DD at 23 front / 25 rear

Seatpost: Fox Transfer 175mm



Tom Bradshaw has a yarn with Devinci Global Racing Team rider Georgia Astle on her new bike day. Astle covers what it takes to become a pro, knowing your worth as an athlete, the importance of mentorship and the most crucial part - having fun.