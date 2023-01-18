Video: Georgia Astle Testing Her Limits in 'Flip The Switch'

If you don’t have role models to look up to, it’s harder to progress as a rider. Georgia Astle grew up chasing her older brother. “If he could do it, I could do it” she figured. But that could only take her so far.
As Geo developed as a racer, she learned to push herself. She got comfortable “flipping the switch” and pushing against the clock. But when Geo looked beyond racing, there weren’t a lot of women pushing the limits of freeride. Until all of a sudden, there was.
Watch Georgia Astle explore some of British Columbia’s most striking landscapes, on a search for terrain to push her riding, inspired by a rising tide of female freeriders around the world.
Director/Cinematographer/Editor: Scott Secco | @scottsecco
Photographer : Liam Wallace | @the_real_liam_wallace
Composer: Amine Bouzaher
Sound Design: Keith White
Colourist: Ryan Schroeder
Special Thanks: Sam Grainger, Jose Letelier & Toby Creek Adventures
