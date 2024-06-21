Video: Get Back Up Again - Norco Race Division's Just Getting Started EP3

Words: Norco Bikes
Photos: Andy Vathis
Filmed by: Thomas Sandell
Additional Cinematography: Joe Simkins, Matt Staggs, James Leech, Sam Purdie
Edited by: Thomas Sandell
This season has been a wild ride so far. Episode 3 of “Just Getting Started” covers the intense back-to-back races in Leogang and Val di Sole, and shows the Norco Race Division settling into a rhythm in the unpredictable mountain weather. Gracey’s spirits remain high despite a broken hand at Leogang. She has a glint in her eye that says, “I’ll be back.” Despite everything, or maybe because of it, the team has gotten stronger together and this became even more evident at these two races.
This is about the race season, but it’s also about building for the future. The relationships forged and strengthened, and realizing over and over why for them, this is the best sport in the world. This goes beyond the World Cup circuit.
