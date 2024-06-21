Powered by Outside

Video: Get Back Up Again - Norco Race Division's Just Getting Started EP3

Jun 21, 2024
by Norco Bicycles  

Words: Norco Bikes
Photos: Andy Vathis
Filmed by: Thomas Sandell
Additional Cinematography: Joe Simkins, Matt Staggs, James Leech, Sam Purdie
Edited by: Thomas Sandell

This season has been a wild ride so far. Episode 3 of “Just Getting Started” covers the intense back-to-back races in Leogang and Val di Sole, and shows the Norco Race Division settling into a rhythm in the unpredictable mountain weather. Gracey’s spirits remain high despite a broken hand at Leogang. She has a glint in her eye that says, “I’ll be back.” Despite everything, or maybe because of it, the team has gotten stronger together and this became even more evident at these two races.

This is about the race season, but it’s also about building for the future. The relationships forged and strengthened, and realizing over and over why for them, this is the best sport in the world. This goes beyond the World Cup circuit.

Learn more about what the team has been up to at norco.com/athletes.


photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Sponsored World Cup DH Norco Gracey Hemstreet Greg Minnaar Kirk Mcdowall Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2024 Leogang World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
norcobicycles avatar

Member since Feb 11, 2000
133 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
108364 views
First Ride: Specialized's New Chisel FS Cross-Country Bike - Aluminum Done Light
73279 views
Semi-Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
61209 views
The Actual Weights of 11 World Cup XC Race Bikes from Val di Sole
46940 views
Interview: Specialized’s MTB Product Team on Moving to Auburn, New Suspension Concepts, & Rider Feedback
38324 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2024
33189 views
XC Tech Randoms: Val Di Sole World Cup 2024
28504 views
Review: 2024 Orbea Rallon - Enduro-er Than Ever
28028 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038033
Mobile Version of Website