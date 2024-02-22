Video: Get Kids Pumped About Mountain Biking With Children's Bike Seats - How To Bike with Ben Cathro

Feb 22, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

HOW TO BIKE
SEASON 3 EPISODE 6


In this episode of How To Bike, Ben Cathro walks us through the basics of children's bike seats.

  • 3 0
 I love this, my wife and I are having our first kid in April and I want to share my love of bikes with her! There's no such thing as too young to get started right?
  • 1 0
 hell yeah....if they can wear a helmet safely, then you're good to go!
  • 2 0
 Oh boy. Don’t let the gentle parenting bloggers see Daddy Cathro lay down the hammer on those rules! Good stuff. Loved the vid.
  • 4 0
 Wait, there are people who can afford kids AND bikes!?
  • 2 0
 I used to have both but now I realize I can't support both at the same time. Two kids now listed on the BuySell, decent condition, but could use some mods
  • 1 0
 @lowkeyokeydokey ....I laughed way to hard at this
  • 1 0
 Cathro....the balance bike backpack quiver is some serious dad flex game...well done sir
  • 1 0
 I am loving this series







