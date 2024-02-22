Watch
Video: Get Kids Pumped About Mountain Biking With Children's Bike Seats - How To Bike with Ben Cathro
Feb 22, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
8 Comments
HOW TO BIKE
SEASON 3 EPISODE 6
In this episode of How To Bike, Ben Cathro walks us through the basics of children's bike seats.
Partners
Continental
- Tires
Santa Cruz
- Frames
Adidas Five Ten
- Shoes
Shimano
- Drivetrain & brakes
DHaRCO
- Custom kits
iXS
- Helmets, protection, & goggles
Deity
- Cockpit & saddle
Reserve
- Wheels
Manitou
- Suspension
Cushcore
- Tire inserts
Stan's NoTubes
- Sealant
Gtechniq
- Bike Care Products
Outside
- Support
Posted In:
Videos
How To Bike
Ben Cathro
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,076 articles
8 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
AddisonEverett
(6 mins ago)
I love this, my wife and I are having our first kid in April and I want to share my love of bikes with her! There's no such thing as too young to get started right?
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(2 mins ago)
hell yeah....if they can wear a helmet safely, then you're good to go!
[Reply]
2
0
blinglespeed
(25 mins ago)
Oh boy. Don’t let the gentle parenting bloggers see Daddy Cathro lay down the hammer on those rules! Good stuff. Loved the vid.
[Reply]
4
0
lowkeyokeydokey
(20 mins ago)
Wait, there are people who can afford kids AND bikes!?
[Reply]
2
0
ILv2MTB
(12 mins ago)
I used to have both but now I realize I can't support both at the same time. Two kids now listed on the BuySell, decent condition, but could use some mods
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(7 mins ago)
@lowkeyokeydokey
....I laughed way to hard at this
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(11 mins ago)
Cathro....the balance bike backpack quiver is some serious dad flex game...well done sir
[Reply]
1
0
agnostic
(6 mins ago)
I am loving this series
[Reply]
