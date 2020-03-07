Video: Get Race Ready With More Exercises from Coach Dee

Mar 6, 2020
by Dee Tidwell  
Squat

Can you believe it? Less than a month and the Enduro World Series starts! Hope your efforts toward preparing for the 2020 riding/racing season have been successful so far. The reality that March has arrived has me super excited to get on some dirt which has been a difficult thing to find in Colorado this winter!

We've also arrived at the third part of the winter training series, with more exercise tools to add to your training toolbox. Remember the goal of this entire series is to introduce you to different exercise ideas with the proper form to execute them correctly. My assumption is you use them as straight-up workouts or to create your own workouts from here, but in the end, my hope is that you are able to create a "cleaner" movement environment for your entire workout program. Remember, good movement programming begets good movements on the bike. Like with skills training- good in, good out; junk in, junk out.

To hammer my point a bit further about programming, next time you watch enduro or DH professionals in slow motion notice how their bodies are engaged in synergy and fluidity. Talent aside, each year their coaches prime them to be high performing athletes off the bike so when race time comes they're ready mentally and physically for anything will be thrown at them as athletes on the bike. Of course, we know what the opposite looks like. If you watch an amateur in slow motion, most times you see their body being heavily influenced by bike and ground reaction forces, and if you are one to not prep for an upcoming season, we coaches would argue that part of the reason you look like you do is because you aren't teaching your system to be a good, athletic mover.

I encourage you to use this series to make 2020 a step up from any season yet. Stay focused and use the remainder of the offseason to continue to prepare work so when it comes to that ride, race or trip you have planned, you'll get to enjoy it to your fullest extent.

Alright, work time!

This month you'll be focusing on two supersets. First will work hip extensors and single arm and massive core work. The second will emphasize the DH position row pattern and single-arm push move with a nice squat finish. First, do "superset A" for 2-4 sets, then do superset B for 2-4 then do the prescribed intervals at the end...

SUPERSET A
FEB Winter Workout A

by enduromtbtrainer
Weighted bridge
Glute Bridge
Renegade row
Push Up w/ row
Romanian Dead lift
Romanian Deadlift
SB skier
Exercise ball skier

Variables:
Glute Bridge- 6-8 reps, slow tempo
Push Up w/ row- 6-8 reps each
Romanian Deadlift- 8 reps, slow tempo
Exercise ball skier- 10-30 reps total
Rest 90 seconds and perform 2-4 sets depending on your experience and fitness level

ONCE YOU FINISH THE 2-4 SETS, REST, THEN MOVE INTO SUPERSET B

SUPERSET B
FEB Winter Workout B

by enduromtbtrainer
Tricep rope pull
Low rows w/rope
Lunge tricep rope press
Rope incline press
Squat
Squat

Variables:
Low rows w/rope- 6-10 reps
Rope incline press- 6-10 reps each side
Squat- 8 reps
Rest 90 seconds and perform 2-4 sets depending on your experience and fitness level

Now that you've completed the two supersets, go do 6 x 30-second interval set with 1-2 minutes rest between, finish with a 10-minute cooldown and stretch.

Try to get in three gym training sessions per week. You can try a schedule similar to this:

Monday - Off
Tuesday - Gym day - do this circuit
Wednesday - Ride, LSD
Thursday - Gym day - do this circuit (or any of the prior two) and whatever else
Friday - Off or Skills day
Saturday - Gym day - do this circuit, then go ride or visa-vers
Sunday - Big ride day

Don't forget how important rest days are. This is when you give your body and brain the chance to accept and absorb the stress you have imposed upon it during your training sessions. You do not improve while training, it's rest that allows you to improve. Be smart. Rest.

Coach Dee is an ambassador for @yeticycles and trainer to thousands worldwide. He's used his MTB training programs to win two season championships as a Masters racer in the @BigMtnEnduro series. If you are late to start training for the season, check out the 90-Day Training Program
that'll have you ready to shred by May.

Want more training content? Check out previous articles.

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Thanks @enduromtbtrainer ! I've been using your first two videos to hash together my own program since the facilities I have access to do not have a barbell, or dumbells above 15lbs. I do a lot on the swiss ball and bosu, and a lot of one-legged stuff. Been supplementing with interval sessions and daily yoga and I'm feeling pretty good going into my first year of enduro racing. Used to be a serious DH ski racer so some of these exercises are familiar - so cool how the same kind of twisting motions, and glute exercises transfer between the sports. Very nice move of you to release this stuff for free as well, makes me want to sign up with you! rock on dude
  • 1 0
 Awesome ????

