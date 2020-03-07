Video: Get Race Ready With More Exercises from Coach Dee

Can you believe it? Less than a month and the Enduro World Series starts! Hope your efforts toward preparing for the 2020 riding/racing season have been successful so far. The reality that March has arrived has me super excited to get on some dirt which has been a difficult thing to find in Colorado this winter!
We've also arrived at the third part of the winter training series, with more exercise tools to add to your training toolbox. Remember the goal of this entire series is to introduce you to different exercise ideas with the proper form to execute them correctly. My assumption is you use them as straight-up workouts or to create your own workouts from here, but in the end, my hope is that you are able to create a "cleaner" movement environment for your entire workout program. Remember, good movement programming begets good movements on the bike. Like with skills training- good in, good out; junk in, junk out.
To hammer my point a bit further about programming, next time you watch enduro or DH professionals in slow motion notice how their bodies are engaged in synergy and fluidity. Talent aside, each year their coaches prime them to be high performing athletes off the bike so when race time comes they're ready mentally and physically for anything will be thrown at them as athletes on the bike. Of course, we know what the opposite looks like. If you watch an amateur in slow motion, most times you see their body being heavily influenced by bike and ground reaction forces, and if you are one to not prep for an upcoming season, we coaches would argue that part of the reason you look like you do is because you aren't teaching your system to be a good, athletic mover.
I encourage you to use this series to make 2020 a step up from any season yet. Stay focused and use the remainder of the offseason to continue to prepare work so when it comes to that ride, race or trip you have planned, you'll get to enjoy it to your fullest extent.
Alright, work time!
This month you'll be focusing on two supersets. First will work hip extensors and single arm and massive core work. The second will emphasize the DH position row pattern and single-arm push move with a nice squat finish. First, do "superset A" for 2-4 sets, then do superset B for 2-4 then do the prescribed intervals at the end...
Variables: Glute Bridge- 6-8 reps, slow tempo Push Up w/ row- 6-8 reps each Romanian Deadlift- 8 reps, slow tempo Exercise ball skier- 10-30 reps total Rest 90 seconds and perform 2-4 sets depending on your experience and fitness level
ONCE YOU FINISH THE 2-4 SETS, REST, THEN MOVE INTO SUPERSET B
Variables: Low rows w/rope- 6-10 reps Rope incline press- 6-10 reps each side Squat- 8 reps Rest 90 seconds and perform 2-4 sets depending on your experience and fitness level
Now that you've completed the two supersets, go do 6 x 30-second interval set with 1-2 minutes rest between, finish with a 10-minute cooldown and stretch.
Try to get in three gym training sessions per week. You can try a schedule similar to this:
Monday - Off Tuesday - Gym day - do this circuit Wednesday - Ride, LSD Thursday - Gym day - do this circuit (or any of the prior two) and whatever else Friday - Off or Skills day Saturday - Gym day - do this circuit, then go ride or visa-vers Sunday - Big ride day
Don't forget how important rest days are. This is when you give your body and brain the chance to accept and absorb the stress you have imposed upon it during your training sessions. You do not improve while training, it's rest that allows you to improve. Be smart. Rest.
Coach Dee is an ambassador for @yeticycles and trainer to thousands worldwide. He's used his MTB training programs to win two season championships as a Masters racer in the @BigMtnEnduro series. If you are late to start training for the season, check out the 90-Day Training Program that'll have you ready to shred by May.
