VIDEOS

Video: Get Some Air With Style Queen Veronique Sandler

Jul 31, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  

Watch one of the slickest female riders on the planet fly down Welsh trails in the latest episode of Sound of Speed.

Find out what she had to say about the shoot here.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


7 Comments

  • + 2
 She is so smooooooth. Barely any noise when she comes back down to earth for a landing. Awesome!
  • + 2
 Is that the black mountain cycle centre? Looks sooo sick!! Unreal riding, super flowy and stylish!
  • + 1
 Tidy!..............................................................................................................................................................darts
  • + 2
 Sick little tree tap... nice edit!
  • + 1
 Watch out Casey brown....
  • + 2
 Daaaaammmmmmmmm!!!! :O
  • + 1
 SHE IS MY DREAM WIFE !!!

Post a Comment



