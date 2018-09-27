VIDEOS

Video: Get the Full 'Press Camp Experience' from Transition

Sep 27, 2018
by Transition Bikes  
Declimb Megazine - Press Camp 2019 Carbon Patrol Exclusive

by TransitionBikeCompany
Views: 1,165    Faves: 3    Comments: 0


2019 Transition Carbon Patrols AVAILABLE NOW!

Find all the details at transitionbikes.com


Welcome esteemed media guests.

Let's dig into the details.

When compared to a 4.20 wallet thickness, you can see the Costanza is clearly outdated.

We've got 3 or 4 slides we really want to drill down.

2019 Patrol Carbon XO1

Esteemed media guest enjoying some primo NW Summer dust

Transition owner Kyle working on some new helmet tech

Kelefari slipping sideways

Jimmy's alter ego Lars learning how to wake surf

The biggest bar humps in the game

Cheers from the crew at Transition Bikes

"To whom it may concern,

Bikes are rad. There are some bad eggs but for the most part, the people involved are just like the rest of us. Having a good time in the woods, drifting around in the dirt on these two-wheeled machines that give us super powers, is the number one goal for most. Whether a business head, fun seeker, or complete train wreck, everyone is after the same thing, a bloody good time keeping the inner child satisfied. Keep it fun, stay young, and keep it light.

Sincerely,

Esteemed Media Guest"

Thank you AJ!

MENTIONS: @TransitionBikeCompany


18 Comments

  • + 17
 Ordered one yesterday, no pressure but I'm fully anticipating this bike solving all of my life's problems..
  • + 16
 Transition 11 - Specialized 0
  • + 3
 Would buy Tranny again just cause they don't have an eMTB
  • + 12
 Brilliant satire on the bike industry marketing machine. Tip of the hat to the wallet thickness study and "Full Costanza"
  • + 4
 Brilliant! We all know bikes are getting better each season - but now the videos are keeping up! Nice cameos Ariel & Jordan!
  • + 2
 The limited seat post insert on the latest Transition bikes is problematic. What's the point of a short seat tube if you can't insert a long travel dropper post all the way in and take full advantage of it!?
  • + 5
 “Skid Triggers”
  • + 1
 Been there, drank the Kool-Aid, Got my FIRST Transition this year. I humbly bow down at the Transition alter in adoration and supplication. Lead us on Master!!
  • + 2
 I appreciate the fact that they always back up their goofball videos with serious shredding, and beer.
  • + 2
 "key features" diagram epic!!!
  • + 1
 Spec sheet with blurry price points = two big fat middle fingers to taking this sport too seriously = bravo TR
  • + 1
 I'm just happy the underwear where clean. I almost upchucked.
  • + 1
 These fellas are awesome! Great vid!
  • + 1
 Ricardo Fromagio. Priceless.
  • + 2
 Concorde haha
  • + 1
 Was that Post Canyon?
  • + 1
 Nice video guys!
  • + 1
 Cringe

