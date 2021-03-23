Pinkbike.com
Video: Get Your Friends Into Mountain Biking Without Hurting Them
Mar 23, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Jason Lucas coaches us on how to get our friends out riding, while considering the fact that this is their first time. Use these quick tips for your next ride with a first-timer to make sure they come back for more!
Videos
How Tos
Pinkbike Originals
Jason Lucas
Tom Bradshaw
53 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
47
1
K1maxX
(2 hours ago)
What? The goal isn't to show off as hard as i can?
[Reply]
8
0
ayanamishinji01
(1 hours ago)
Surely he's mistaken!
[Reply]
8
0
spro-bro
(1 hours ago)
Definitely take them up all the climbs
[Reply]
19
0
thustlewhumber
(36 mins ago)
"Dont brake"
"Just send it"
"You got this"
"Pedal Pedal Pedal"
[Reply]
3
0
bdub5696
(17 mins ago)
@spro-bro
: Don’t worry, it’s all downhill from here..... except the uphill parts.
[Reply]
1
0
bdub5696
(17 mins ago)
@thustlewhumber
: more speed!
[Reply]
2
0
Woody25
(12 mins ago)
"Dont brake"
To be fair, that is excellent advice
[Reply]
22
0
joeshackleton
(1 hours ago)
Something I learned after pissing my wife off a bunch was changing the phrase from "You should do it this way" to "In that kind of situation I try this"
It gave the learning experience a more collaborative vibe.
[Reply]
6
0
TheLookingGlass
(56 mins ago)
That works in my everyday life too with my girlfriend. She still doesn't ever listen to me, but at least she doesn't hate me when we're done with whatever we're doing.
[Reply]
3
0
iammarkstewart
(47 mins ago)
The cousin to this is, rather than "don't do that", try "things to look out for" or "here are some risks to this particular section".
Reviewing these phrases, trail sections and not walk-shaming anyone ever are keys to avoid having your wife stopped from flailing down a 75 foot cliff only by impaling herself on spiky deadfall.
[Reply]
8
0
shinook
(42 mins ago)
I think a lot of well intentioned people also don't know how to examine what they are actually doing on the bike and translate it, which results in a lot of frustration between riders.
I was out riding once and watched this couple on the trail and one of them was having a lot of difficulty with clearing this root on a climb. The other just kept saying "LIFT YOUR FRONT WHEEL!" and the partner just kept saying "I don't know how to do that!!". I think there were almost tears. I intentionally de-gendered this because I've seen it go both ways.
Learning to ride bikes can be really frustrating, but it's even more frustrating when people act like things that are simple to them are simple to everyone and poorly communicate how to execute different skills. There are steps there, but not everyone remembers them because it's become committed to muscle memory.
Also, can we as a community agree to stop telling everyone shit advice like: "Put your weight back" and "Don't use your front brake". It's 2021, we have well balanced bikes now and can stay centered, we also have brakes that give you a lot of control.
[Reply]
1
1
vhdh666
(37 mins ago)
@TheLookingGlass
: sounds good. can I have her as my girlfriend? please!
[Reply]
1
1
BenPea
(34 mins ago)
@shinook
: what about all the times not putting your weight back and using the front brake means certain death? We're not all on the same trails.
[Reply]
1
0
opetruzel
(9 mins ago)
@BenPea
: Any trail that has a "certain death" element to it is the WRONG trail for both beginners and even most moderate riders. If it's steep enough to require having your arse wayyyy out over the rear tire during the descent, then you should NOT take anyone who doesn't have the necessary experience to do so without being told to do so.
Obviously.
[Reply]
21
0
DaFreerider44
(1 hours ago)
You can't injure your friends while one a ride if you have no friends
[Reply]
14
0
peterfoley5
(2 hours ago)
Thanks pinkbike. I will make sure to remember these tips in 6 months so my friend doesn’t break his neck again on our next ride
[Reply]
16
1
kcy4130
(1 hours ago)
Flat pedals, always start them on flat pedals.
[Reply]
10
2
Lukefuelex
(1 hours ago)
toe clips?
[Reply]
9
0
Chief2slo
(40 mins ago)
My mantra when taking the wife or kids out in the trail is “it’s only bikes, bikes are fun, if you’re not having fun we’re doing something wrong” and I listen to them when they aren’t having fun. Also, I end up with a pack stuffed with snacks for the million breaks we take. But then there’s always that one rock garden, roller, or drop that gets cleaned for the first time and the joy they get is awesome. Usually it’s something I wouldn’t even notice I rode over, but to them it’s FT Hill. And relived repeatedly at post ride ice cream stop.
[Reply]
9
0
mountainsofsussex
(1 hours ago)
But then there won't be any Friday Fails!!
[Reply]
1
0
AustinsHardtail
(53 mins ago)
The Horror!
[Reply]
7
0
NivlacEloop
(1 hours ago)
so my goal shouldn't be to flex on my friends by doing like thirty bunny hops and a bunch of endos in the pakring lot and then drop them on the climb.
[Reply]
5
0
makkelijk
(1 hours ago)
No, you should ride behind them and get bored. And then pay for their beer because they don't have a cooler.
[Reply]
7
0
chriskneeland
(1 hours ago)
It's easy to forget how easy your easy trails aren't until you try to ease someone into the sport for the first time. Read that again.
[Reply]
3
0
sdaly
(19 mins ago)
When I bring my best friend for a ride, I just go at my normal pace, blast the DH, only stop when I need a break. When I get to the bottom of the trail I turn around and she is right there grinning ear to ear. She's a dog though, and I do have to share my water
[Reply]
3
0
T4THH
(1 hours ago)
If you're a teenager, just get them to do one radical thing on the ride and I guarantee you've got yourself a riding buddy. 1 foot of air is what got me hooked
[Reply]
1
0
Stoaks
(6 mins ago)
The canned NICA recommendation is something along the lines of: in order to get a sense of how a beginning rider feels riding over a certain feature, ride over it yourself with your arms locked rigid and eyes fixed on your front wheel. It does change the way things feel to be sure.
*edited to correct typo.
[Reply]
1
0
CyclingThe425
(1 mins ago)
What? You have friends who don't ride?
"Friends" = those I ride with. Co-workers = those I get paid to be around a few hours a day (between rides). Family = those I was born/married into and see on holidays (unless they ride). And yes, I did marry a friend, a hot Cat 1 racer who can hang with the guys on and off road and whom I still ride with after 23 years of marriage.
[Reply]
2
0
ybsurf
(1 hours ago)
I'm having fun coaching my girlfriend, just need patient and know when to push her into doing things she's not comfortable and when to tell her to walk.
[Reply]
1
0
HB208
(1 hours ago)
I have to turn off the gas a bit going with my wife. She gets frustrated that I can climb longer and descend faster... well, before winter, so maybe we will be even in the spring.
[Reply]
3
0
makkelijk
(58 mins ago)
Anyone else keeps thinking of the Turbonegro song?
www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6EFg5eWWlM
All my friends are dead
[Reply]
2
0
WalrusRider
(1 hours ago)
I’ve had zero success over the years introducing new friends to mountain biking.
[Reply]
7
0
makkelijk
(1 hours ago)
And you have to make new friends all the time after killing them off
[Reply]
3
0
Peally
(1 hours ago)
Alternative: They get killed in the gnar and you get a free bike.
[Reply]
2
0
mmoon
(58 mins ago)
What was the trail in the video? I have previously failed in beginner trail selection.
[Reply]
2
0
jasonlucas
Mod
Plus
(41 mins ago)
Mostly Empress Bypass on Seymour! It’s a great one for beginners.
[Reply]
1
0
MountainJnky
(51 mins ago)
What is mountain biking about? Having a goood time. -Thumper
southpark.cc.com/video-clips/yskfa1/south-park-thumper-the-super-cool-ski-instructor
[Reply]
1
0
iammarkstewart
(42 mins ago)
All good advice, but the big question is how Tom got on with his intro to hockey equipment. Nice touch with the Episode 4 original stormtrooper theme.
[Reply]
1
0
ColbyKolar1
(26 mins ago)
To properly initiate them you have to take them down the hardest trail on your mountain (preferably a double black if not a red triangle)
[Reply]
2
0
scantregard
(22 mins ago)
if you started mtb in the 80s, you quickly accepting getting hurt was part of it. largely as you couldnt stop
[Reply]
2
0
acdownhill
(4 mins ago)
its already going to be hard enough to find tires, tell your friends to take up mountain boarding!
[Reply]
2
0
jmtbf
(1 hours ago)
But what if I want them dead?
[Reply]
2
0
MtbSince84
(36 mins ago)
It is a bit presumptuous.
[Reply]
3
0
AustinsHardtail
(24 mins ago)
Wanting someone dead is probably a good sign they shouldn't be your friend
[Reply]
1
0
jmtbf
(21 mins ago)
It is just a joke
[Reply]
1
0
AustinsHardtail
(20 mins ago)
@jmtbf
: I know
[Reply]
1
0
m-riggs
(30 mins ago)
I've found some friends respond great to a trial by fire style introduction but if you're uncertain don't do it haha
[Reply]
1
0
Vostok
(24 mins ago)
My friend bought an enduro bike... But he prefers the road, no matter how hard I try to convince him how much fun MTB is.
[Reply]
1
0
Stinky-Dee
(1 hours ago)
You mean, I can’t make learn the hard way my I had to?
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(1 hours ago)
Everyone I've taken has gotten hurt and hasn't been back.
[Reply]
1
0
nsteele
(13 mins ago)
STOP! Do not try to take away our Friday Fails!
[Reply]
1
0
jasonlucas
Mod
Plus
(11 mins ago)
The goal is to turn them into Saturday Senders!
[Reply]
1
0
DoubleCrownAddict
(1 mins ago)
Easiest way to have success is to bring a friend with a bmx background.
[Reply]
