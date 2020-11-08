Video: Getting Back to the Trails on an Adaptive MTB in 'Beyond the Reach'

In may not seem like much today, but the athletic moves and tricks of snowboarding and mountain biking in the early 90's were breaking ground on a daily basis. New rotations not seen before were added to snowboarding moves, and ski-like lines and cliffs were being navigated by skinny-tired, front-suspension-only bikes. Both sports were brand new and the pioneers were going bigger, faster, steeper - each day in the mountains or on the ski-hill, someone else pushed through another limit and they had no idea where it would stop.
At a snowboarding big air contest, athlete Christian Bagg found out where he would stop. A wrong landing broke his spine and his progression with mountain biking and snowboarding as he knew it was over.
Confined to a wheelchair, Christian still had the drive to get out and explore the backcountry. After years of development and experimentation, he developed the Reach adaptive mountain bike. Not only did this allow him to get to areas a regular wheelchair couldn't but he realized his invention allowed others in his position to join their family's on hikes, to see the outdoors, and to ride with friends. This inspired Christian to create Bowhead Corp and develop the Reach on a bigger scale.
And now that the bike is perfected, this has allowed Christian to get out onto the trails and push himself with his own riding - and get those same pioneering thrills he got way back in the mid 90's.
|The Reach evolved from this thing with a cross-country sit-ski bolted to the front of it, to this super professional, three-wheeled, electric motor, articulation, best bike parts on the planet. We built a mountain bike.—Christian Bagg
Written and Directed by Jeremy Levin
Additional Cinematography: Paul Watt
Byron Kopman
Carlos Fetherstonhaugh
Carlo Wein
Sound: Keith White
For more information on the Reach - www.bowheadcorp.com
4 Comments
i've been paralyzed for 6 years and riding mtb handbike for 4 years, but this bike i have is slowly giving up and not nearly as capable as bowhead
i'd be more than grateful if you consider donating to my fundraiser, i need this bike to continue pushing and progressing, can't state enough how much that means to me
gf.me/u/yk4af2
thx!
What if there were a running Gofundme account the entire industry supported for paralyzed riders to get one of these bikes? They could just sign up and as the fund hits the price of the bike, the next in line gets one...or something.
I’d certainly contribute to that.
