Video: Getting Creative with Fabio Wibmer

Oct 19, 2020
by rasoulution  

Fabio Wibmer has always been known for his slightly different approach when it comes to making videos. One of his latest projects, “Home Office”, is a prime example of this approach. What is the young Austrian’s secret recipe for a successful video? In the latest episode of Red Bull Basement, Fabio talks about his ways to stay creative, think different and adding lasting value to your production.


bigquotesThinking different was probably the most important thing for my career. To be unique, not doing what everyone else is doing. If you’re different – if you’re doing something cool that you’re proud of, if you’re really passionate about something, sooner or later people will like it or take notice. That really motivates me and drives me to keep pushing.Fabio Wibmer


