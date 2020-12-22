Video: Getting Festive with Bas van Steenbergen in 'Let It Snow'

Dec 22, 2020
by DEITY Components  
DEITY: Let It Snow

by deityusa
Views: 664    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


From snow to brilliant conditions, join Bas van Steenbergen as he gets festive for the masterful lens of Rupert Walker in the latest edit by DEITY, "Let It Snow"!

Happy Holidays!

Filmed / Edited: Rupert Walker

www.deitycomponents.com

Posted In:
Videos Deity Bas Van Steenbergen


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad - The Same But Different
77657 views
$160,000 Worth of Unique, Historical Bikes Stolen in Specialized Break In
65787 views
10 Products I Loved In 2020: Mike Kazimer
60313 views
Quiz: Can You Match the Rider to These 25 XC World Cup Bikes?
50639 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Nominees
44699 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
43700 views
Field Test: Searching Out the Best Values in the Trail Bike Category
43102 views
Video: Nomad vs Altitude vs Slash vs Spindrift vs Shore - Field Test Roundtable
38994 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 great video, i think rupert is an amazing filmmaker and bas is pretty dope too!!
  • 1 0
 Classy
  • 1 0
 That was naughty.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008122
Mobile Version of Website