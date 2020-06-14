Video: Getting Loose on Dusty Trails with Bonehouse

Jun 12, 2020
by BONEhouse  
What The F#%k is Bonehouse?

Not the fastest, not the most stylish, not all the tricks.
Not the most expensive bike and not all the gear.
Just having fun riding with your mates and getting creative!

Influenced by a BMX background and inspired by the fun crew videos created by 50to01 and Vanzacs: Bonehouse is just a group of your typical 9-5 working dudes, living for the weekend to get out and ride bikes. With an array of really good local spots and a willingness to not put clips straight onto social media, we have put together our first short video with the aim to get people stoked!

Fun Fact: filmed on iPhone 11 and GoPro hero 8, then edited in LumaFusion on an iPad (available for iPhone too). All fairly accessible by most people. Hopefully, this inspires people to utilise those little pocket cameras to achieve more than another 30-second instabanger.

Riders:
Ash smart - @abgs87
Sam Barrow - @samwise_barrow
Tom Schofield - @tom_scholfield
Joe Fuse - @joefuse_
Jake flowers - @jakeflowers_
Dean Dobson - @dean_dobson_og

Filmed by everyone, Edited by Sam Barrow

Follow @bonehouseunofficial on Instagram for original content

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


