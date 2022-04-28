Video: Getting Rowdy with Orange Factory Racing In Scotland In 'Home To Roost'

Juice Lubes Home To Roost is BACK baby!
We've got the band back together for another raw and rowdy season of squeaky clean bikes and filthy dirty riding. For episode 2 we're up in Scotland with our friends Lachlan Blair, Joe Connell and Tom Wilson at Orange Factory Racing, and guest star hardtail ripper Euan Thomson.
Filmed at the tail-end of the '21 season, the guys chose Glassie Bike Park (Trailforks link here
) for the shoot, in Aberfeldy, Perthshire. Masters of Pans-n-Zooms Tom Caldwell worked his magic and the guys did what they did best, going fast on two wheels. Man of the match goes to Euan Thomson for hauling ass on his hardtail and showing absolutely no sign of needing full suspension to keep up!Juice Lubes
Photo thanks to Andy Lloyd / Orange Bikes.
