Video: Getting Rowdy with Vero Sandler & Friends in 'Vision' Ep.3

Stay tuned as episode 4, the season finale will go live on Thursday December 24th.

“VISION Chapters is a chance for me to bring a collective of the most influential riders I know into one series and showcase how far the sport and the women’s freeride movement has come in the last 4 years, it’s crazy to believe the level of progression that has happened in such a short time. I wanted to make this series available to everyone, for free and to try and hype as many people as possible to get out and ride” – Veronique Sandler