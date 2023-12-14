Video: Getting Rowdy with Vero Sandler & Friends in 'Vision' Ep.3

In Episode 3 of Vision Chapters, Vero explores how she came to call the UK her home and how it has shaped her career as a rider.
Now residing in Wales, Vero revisits Revolution Bike Park, the home of the now world-famous VISION line that she developed in partnership with James Foster back in 2019. Since the film and the creation of the line it has inspired so many and helped push the progression of riding in the UK.
The local scene that has emerged in over the years as exploded with talent including Leo Sandler, Kaos Seagrave, Tahnee Seagrave, Kade Edwards and Sam Hodgson. They have built and refined trails throughout the region and now Vero and Sam have taken on their own project that hopes to give back to the local community.Stay tuned as episode 4, the season finale will go live on Thursday December 24th.“VISION Chapters is a chance for me to bring a collective of the most influential riders I know into one series and showcase how far the sport and the women’s freeride movement has come in the last 4 years, it’s crazy to believe the level of progression that has happened in such a short time. I wanted to make this series available to everyone, for free and to try and hype as many people as possible to get out and ride” – Veronique Sandler
Discover more at www.adidas.com/five_ten