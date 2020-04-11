Pinkbike.com
Video: Getting Sendy on Dual-Crown eMTBs
Apr 11, 2020
by
Claude Carpaij
Join trail Builders and freeriders Pierre and Thibaud Henry in "Charged: A Different Way to Ride Free"
Posted In:
Videos
eMTB
6 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
WAKIdesigns
(15 mins ago)
In the next episode: a nonsponsored man with crooked penis getting sendy on his Ebike with green rims.
[Reply]
1
0
Sitasi
(47 mins ago)
This video just made me wanna go out and ride my bike! Nice work! ????
[Reply]
1
0
remigio
(16 mins ago)
This spot is in Belgium??
Where?
[Reply]
1
0
chriskneeland
(8 mins ago)
Ebike content is booooooooring.
[Reply]
1
0
sethius
(2 mins ago)
Well they aren't speed limited..
[Reply]
1
0
ClaudeCarpaij
(34 mins ago)
Thanks!!
[Reply]
