Video: Getting Sendy With Elliott Heap & The Nukeproof Lads

Dec 21, 2018
by Nukeproof  
The Lads...... & Luke

by Nukeproofinternational
So we're a little late with our 2019 "launch edit" for the 2019 Nukeproof Mega Carbon. With the Enduro World Series finishing later in the year and a few injuries it took a bit of time to get these 3 radical riders together. Over the past few years the Nukeproof Mega has been racking up its credentials and filling its rider's trophy cabinets in between the tapes. But it's so much more than an Enduro race bike. We've had riders on Mega 275c's at the 4S World Championships & Pro Tour (Elliott Heap), Crankworx Dual slalom & speed and style (Luke Cryer, Jackson Davis), downhill races, and in Lil Robbo's case, just ripping the local woods with so much style.

When the opportunity came to get our 3 youngsters together on their local trails magic was created. Away from the tape trails and speed of races, here is what the Mega 275c is all about, enjoy:

Introducing The Lads..... & Luke:

"Lil' Robbo" Owen Robinson:

Owen Robinson, strange lad. A newcomer to the team this year Lil Robbo, burst onto the scene with local film ace Tommy Caldwell. Nearly as much style on the bike as he has volume in his beautiful mane of hair, he's learning fast and under the guide of Luke and Elliott was pushing his limit to a new level (and taking it in his stride). Totally rad, and can't wait to see what is possible for the youth.

Elliott Heap:

Elliott's been part of the Nukeproof family for years now. Still the tender age of 21, he's always been a bit handy on a bike, but in 2018 he took it to the next level taking the U21 World Enduro Series Title. A thoroughly sound lad with a penchant for pies and big trucks.




and Luke Cryer:

Not sure that a double 4X World Championship medallist describes Luke in the right way. Always the team's director of stoke, more pumped than a puppy on a sugar high, he's always a rad lad to have on a shoot. There is never a moments silence with him and stoked to have him on Nukeproof for a few years now.

Nukeproof 2019 bikes out now.

Huge thanks too Tommy C and Laurence CE

www.Nukeproof.com

www.nukeproof.com

Filmed and edited by Tommy C
Photos by Laurence Crossman-Emms

MENTIONS: @Nukeproofinternational


 Elliott Heap is "a bit handy" on a bike. The current understatement of this century....
 Whats the password then?
 Sorry! Should be sorted now (forgot about that)
 yet to see a caldwell edit that hasn't been fully fucking rad.
 Hell yeah agreed. This shit fired me up!! Elliott's manual to stoppy at 0:33.. so badass.
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=urdtFfrWxEo here´s link, not sure if it´s the same vid but it´s new and same riders in it lol
 Rippers. Heap has the sorted cable routing the others are sordid
 dope edit. 10/10

