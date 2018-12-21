Video: Getting Sendy With Elliott Heap & The Nukeproof Lads

"Lil' Robbo" Owen Robinson:

So we're a little late with our 2019 "launch edit" for the 2019 Nukeproof Mega Carbon. With the Enduro World Series finishing later in the year and a few injuries it took a bit of time to get these 3 radical riders together. Over the past few years the Nukeproof Mega has been racking up its credentials and filling its rider's trophy cabinets in between the tapes. But it's so much more than an Enduro race bike. We've had riders on Mega 275c's at the 4S World Championships & Pro Tour (Elliott Heap), Crankworx Dual slalom & speed and style (Luke Cryer, Jackson Davis), downhill races, and in Lil Robbo's case, just ripping the local woods with so much style.When the opportunity came to get our 3 youngsters together on their local trails magic was created. Away from the tape trails and speed of races, here is what the Mega 275c is all about, enjoy:Introducing The Lads..... & Luke:Owen Robinson, strange lad. A newcomer to the team this year Lil Robbo, burst onto the scene with local film ace Tommy Caldwell. Nearly as much style on the bike as he has volume in his beautiful mane of hair, he's learning fast and under the guide of Luke and Elliott was pushing his limit to a new level (and taking it in his stride). Totally rad, and can't wait to see what is possible for the youth.Elliott's been part of the Nukeproof family for years now. Still the tender age of 21, he's always been a bit handy on a bike, but in 2018 he took it to the next level taking the U21 World Enduro Series Title. A thoroughly sound lad with a penchant for pies and big trucks.Not sure that a double 4X World Championship medallist describes Luke in the right way. Always the team's director of stoke, more pumped than a puppy on a sugar high, he's always a rad lad to have on a shoot. There is never a moments silence with him and stoked to have him on Nukeproof for a few years now.Nukeproof 2019 bikes out now.Huge thanks too Tommy C and Laurence CEFilmed and edited by Tommy CPhotos by Laurence Crossman-Emms