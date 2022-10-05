Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Getting Spicy at SilverStar Bike Park - I Only Ride Park Tour Ep. 3
Oct 6, 2022
by
ifhtfilms
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
1 Comments
Just outside of Vernon, BC lies SilverStar Bike Park. This park is home to big jumps and crazy wooden features. Watch as the crew takes on all SilverStar has to offer.
Regions in Article
SilverStar Mountain Resort
Posted In:
Videos
Jason Lucas
Matt Dennison
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Quiz: 19 Obscure Red Bull Rampage Facts - How Many Do You Know?
140149 views
First Look: Ibis Oso - Not Just an Electric Ripmo
89571 views
Final Results from the Trophy of Nations 2022
51916 views
Norco Pauses its DH & XC Factory Teams for 2023
49425 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - September 2022
44521 views
First Look: Cervelo's First Mountain Bike is a Race-Bred Hardtail
35139 views
First Look: Pirelli's New Scorpion Race DH & Enduro Tires
32909 views
Industry Digest: Liteville Aquisition, Peloton's $1.2 billion Operating Loss & More
31596 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
Frank191
(9 mins ago)
The Dream
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008404
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment