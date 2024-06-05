Video: Getting the 2024 Season Underway with Mark Wallace & Jon Mozell in Episode 3 of the We Are One Momentum Project

We Are One Momentum Project
Episode 3 // Fort William & Bielsko Biala
It was time to get the 2024 season officially underway as The We Are One Momentum Project set its sights on the World Cup season with Fort William in the crosshairs. Fort William is known to be one of the roughest tracks on the circuit, destroying not only bikes and bodies, but hopes and dreams. It's a challenging opening track that would test equipment and suspension setups. Mark, Jon, and the rest of the team came together to put in an incredibly solid effort to get the season rolling.
Next stop, Poland! No one really knew what to expect on the fresh track. Variable weather threw all the race plans out the window, with track conditions rapidly changing. After a few updates were made to the prototype bike, including swapping over to a prototype DH Bar, Mark and Jon were off to the races.
What a start to the season.
A huge thank you to all of the team partners:
• Stereo Racing
• SRAM
• Rockshox
• Maxxis
• Ride NF
• Oakley
• Crankbrothers
• Handup Gloves
• Industry Nine
• Dissent Labs
Stay up to date with the team this season - We Are One Momentum Project
Video: Aedan Skinner & Miles Mallinson
Photo: Nathan Hughes
#HANDLAIDINCANADA