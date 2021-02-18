Video: Getting to Know 50to01 Wildman Sam Hockenhull in 'akaDave'

Feb 18, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesGet to know r dave. Film and edit by Alex Rankin50to01


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Sam Hockenhull 50to01


12 Comments

  • 12 0
 All the UK pro riders named Sam could make a pretty big team
  • 5 0
 it wold be cool if they named a bike after him
  • 3 0
 but would it be called a sam or a dave?
  • 2 0
 @jonodavis: on one hello dave
  • 5 0
 I worry he doesnt boost jumps enough
  • 3 0
 One of the raddest for sure.-
  • 3 0
 By far one of the best and most exciting riders to watch!
  • 1 0
 Sick! Loved the 90's skate vid feel. Rad
  • 1 0
 pov: the video is not available
  • 1 0
 yes
  • 1 0
 jungle is massive
  • 1 0
 Wow!

