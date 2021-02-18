Pinkbike.com
Video: Getting to Know 50to01 Wildman Sam Hockenhull in 'akaDave'
Feb 18, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Get to know r dave. Film and edit by Alex Rankin
50to01
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Sam Hockenhull
50to01
12 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
12
0
babathehutt
(1 hours ago)
All the UK pro riders named Sam could make a pretty big team
[Reply]
5
0
masonguy
(1 hours ago)
it wold be cool if they named a bike after him
[Reply]
3
0
jonodavis
(54 mins ago)
but would it be called a sam or a dave?
[Reply]
2
0
13r0g4n
(18 mins ago)
@jonodavis
: on one hello dave
[Reply]
5
0
usmbc-co-uk
(1 hours ago)
I worry he doesnt boost jumps enough
[Reply]
3
0
DutchmanPhotos
(1 hours ago)
One of the raddest for sure.-
[Reply]
3
0
TombPhoto
(49 mins ago)
By far one of the best and most exciting riders to watch!
[Reply]
1
0
sxjimmy
(27 mins ago)
Sick! Loved the 90's skate vid feel. Rad
[Reply]
1
0
Brayden-234
(16 mins ago)
pov: the video is not available
[Reply]
1
0
ipattis
(1 hours ago)
yes
[Reply]
1
0
jonlees
(13 mins ago)
jungle is massive
[Reply]
1
0
usdep243
(13 mins ago)
Wow!
[Reply]
