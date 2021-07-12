Video: Getting to Know Pinkbike's Newest Presenter Tom Bradshaw

Where do you live?

I live in Squamish, BC, as of a day ago. [Ed. note: filmed in February.] I moved from Revelstoke in BC, which is another beautiful place in the world.

Where did you grow up?

Photo: Digby Shaw

I grew up in Wellington, New Zealand. It's the capital city, at the bottom of the north island. Growing up in New Zealand was awesome. It’s so relaxed and chilled out. And we were lucky. We lived really close to the bush, so I think we were 2 minutes away from the mountain bike tracks. It was just part of growing up, getting dragged outside and into the bush, or you can go into the city and it's not too big.

What did you do growing up?

When did you start riding bikes?

1:56 - I got into riding bikes through my old man. I think he dragged me out before I could nearly walk. There’s this great photo of us on the back of his bike – my head was quite big when I was a baby. So, I have this huge helmet and I'm just cranking around in the back. We're so lucky where we grew up that we could just -- two minutes up the road was some sort of track. I just remember when I was little, going up there, getting dragged out. I remember a lot of breakdowns as a kid, just totally bonking and just being so tired out riding. And yeah, that's how I got into it.



2:34 - All the videos that I used to watch as a kid brought me to Canada. I remember watching so many Earth videos, New World Disorders, kind of anything, Sprung series. And they all came to Canada eventually. It was like the holy grail, so I eventually made it over here.



In 2015 I broke from uni for six months to save up and work, then I came over to Canada on an exchange to finish off and studied at UBC, which is the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. But that was really just a front to ride. I lived in a minivan for the six months I was here, and I just ripped all the seats out of the back of it and had an air mattress and my bike and was sorted. I just took myself on a big road trip around BC.

Sports and activities-wise, I'm pretty sure I did as many as I could. Biking was always there – BMX track, cross-country, downhill. But then also I played rugby all through school and high school, and at university a little bit too. And then cricket. Basketball I wasn't very good at, cause I was about this tall. Skiing and snowboarding I'm a big fan of outside of biking in the wintertime. I've learned to snowboard since I moved here.I can be a bit of a nerd and punishing geography facts is a big thing of mine. I can take you down a real tangent if you want to go there. And I do punish people with the random train facts on Instagram as well, so stay tuned for them.I could only stay for six months. I had to go home and work for a few years back in New Zealand, which was rad. And then I finally was just like, “Need to do it.” I wanted to ride and got a working holiday visa and came over here full time in the middle of 2019. I think I flew into Calgary, Alberta, and ended up going straight to Trans BC, which is a race I've been involved in for a bunch of years. From there I met people and would pretty much just drive around and go stay with them and ride with them and was just part of the community. It was just so welcoming. It was awesome. And then I moved to the Big Smoke, moved to Vancouver. North Van. Found a job. I lived in North Van for about a year and it was awesome just having Mt Fromme, Cypress, Seymour right there. It was great.

When did you start racing bikes?

Why do you like racing?

5:15 - It just forces you to push yourself, I guess. I think I've learnt from racing for so long that I used to race for the result. Like I always wanted to win. Always wanted to be on the top. But definitely what I've learnt over the years is why I still enjoy it now, it gives you that excuse to push yourself properly, and I more just in a weird way race myself.



5:52 - I got hooked to racing when I was at high school. And I remember, I actually read this training book on how to train and funnily enough, I ended up going to uni later and studying exercise physiology and prescription, and that was one of the textbooks. That I’d read when I was about 15 and I remember writing my own training plans and things as a high school kid.



6:14 - Eventually I won the under-15 and under-17 national titles in New Zealand as a junior. And then, in the under 19 and under 23s went to World Champs for New Zealand. I went to a couple of World Cups and World Champs. But I think I got 22nd at my first Junior World Cup ever. So yeah, that was awesome.



What kept you motivated to keep racing?

6:38 - It’s funny. I was writing my own training plans at the time. I kind of had no idea what I was doing. It was pretty much just like, okay, let's just go out and ride and ride and ride some more. So, whatever I felt like. Even though there was a plan, it was still just pretty, pretty relaxed. And I think that was the key to me just keeping going through high school and then post school and still riding now. 'Cause I remember a lot of the dudes who we were racing with at the time, hardly any of them still ride anymore because you know, it's quite a full-on scene. And they were training really, really hard and they just got burnt out. I think it's only me and Sammy Shaw now, who we raced against. We raced against a lot and we're still best mates.



7:19 - I remember in the juniors actually, back in New Zealand, Anton Cooper was like a year behind us. I think maybe the biggest victory I've ever proud of, there's a podium of me, “Horse” Nick Bygate, he's a legend, in second, and then third was Anton. But that was the under-15 national champs. And I think Anton might've been like 11 or 12 at the time. So I'm still going to claim it. Thanks Anton, mate.

I think I raced my first mountain bike race when I was 12. The local club in Wellington had a spring series and would put on cross-country races. I turned up and just had a battle around. I remember, first, second and third, you got a candle. Which I thought was so funny because you'd light this candle that you'd won and it would just disappear eventually obviously. So that was quite funny.At that time you could really only race cross-country or downhill. It was awesome. I wanted to do both, but I only had an XC bike, so I pretty much just ended up doing cross-country races and was lucky and was really good at it. I just wanted to ride more and more and more. The New Zealand racing scene has been so good for so long. I remember racing the summer circuits.

How long have you been racing enduro?

Yeah I've been racing on and off the EWS scene since 2015, and pretty much something's always gone wrong. Whether it's me or the bike, there's so many mistakes and there's so much to learn on the EWS. It’s not as easy as just turning up and racing.

What’s the worst experience?

8:06 - The worst experience would have to be an Ainsa in 2018. Me and Charlie Murray had pretty much decided to go over to the last two rounds of the EWS, about three weeks before they actually were racing. So we bought the cheapest flights to Europe from New Zealand that we could. We were like, “Ah, you know, if they ended up in Switzerland. That's pretty close to Spain, we'll make it work.” So we flew into Switzerland, got off the plane after two days, Sammy Shaw picked us up in his big blue Transit van. And we're like, cool. We'll just tent, sleep in the van, it'll be super cheap. But it's still a 12 hour drive from Switzerland to Spain. Sam had this awesome three seater van, which was going to be perfect. He'd been living in it for the summer in Europe. Except he turned up with another person, Tom. And he turned out to be our team manager. Except what that meant, one of us would always have to take a turn in the back. In the bed when we were driving. And we thought, Charlie and I are like, “Yeah man, this is awesome. Because we'll have a sleep. We've been flying for two days.” It'd be awesome. Except when you're driving on the highways over to Spain for 12 hours. It's super hot because the beds are a foot from the roof. So you're there sweating in your jocks. Like, “This is the worst experience ever.” In the dark. So anyway, that was a great warm up, to lead.





11:41 - Got to it and just passed out. And was like eyes rolling back, spewing up. It was the scariest. At that moment I was like, “Oh no. I've totally lost control. Oh no.” I remember Wolfie was over me, just fanning me saying, “I'm your biggest fan Tom. I'm your biggest fan.” And then I just had to get carried, I couldn't do anything. And I knew it’d hit the fan when Sam Shaw came over the Spanish radio of the medics. 'Cause it was all the Spanish thing. And then I hear, “Oh, I need an ambulance for my mate!” I'm like, “Oh no. I've really cooked this.” And ended up getting stretchered past the whole pro field. I think all I could say was gracias. I said it like 200 times, like “Gracias, gracias.” And anyway, they took us to hospital and scanned, did an x-ray of my stomach and things. 'Cause I was spewing up blood by this point, and I've got this great X-ray where I had these bib shorts on and I had a brake pad on either side of the bib. So I've got ribs, spine, hips and then these two perfect brake pads. It's so good. But then yeah, once we chilled out, they just kind of discharged us out of the hospital. They're like “Sweet. You're good.” And I'm just left there, kind of standing with no top, my shorts from what I was racing in and a bag of somewhat dirty clothes. Luckily I had charged my phone in the hospital. I was like, “Can someone come pick me up? 'Cause I'm 50 ks away from the race.” So yeah. That would be, to conclude, probably my worst racing experience.



Then I think we arrived at the race venue four days before. And 'cause we were doing it on the cheap, the Spaniards put on this sausage party, and there was a kilometer long sausage that they cooked in the courtyard of the castle. We thought it was an awesome idea. Like, “Sweet. This is us fed for the next few days.” We took so much of this sausage. I'm pretty sure we just left it in the van throughout the day, just heating up in these super hot Spanish days. So funnily enough, we got food poisoning I'm pretty sure. But what that meant is that on the race day, it was another 30 plus degree day. And we took off, I think it was a decent thousand meter climb also to start with. Dropped into the first stage. That was okay. And then I got to the food station at the bottom of that next stage. And I was like, “Ah, I feel pretty average. I can't really eat anything.” So I tried to eat whatever I could. Climb back up another 800 meters to the top of stage two. No energy. I'm like, “Oh man, this sucks. I've come all this way. I'm just gonna keep pushing through.”Just made my start time, raced down the stage. Spewed up in my helmet, mid-stage. “What is going on here?” In a full face helmet. Got to the bottom. I rip my helmet off, and then I'm just on the side of the track and I think Charlie was behind us and he came down with a broken derailleur. So Charlie and I are at the bottom of the stage, I'm trying to fix this derailleur, not trying to spew up on his bike. Charlie's trying to fix his bike and I remember Chris Ball came over, “You guys all good?” And we're like, “Yeah mate! Yeah! We're good. We're good.” So, we kept going. I got to the food station and “I'll just drink whatever I can.” I had about a liter of Coca-Cola. That was the only thing I could keep down. So we kept going to the third stage and I was like, “Sweet. We're just going to make our way down this valley to the river. Oh man, okay, I'm going to have a swim in the river or chill out. It'll be good.” But as the valley got lower and lower, the trees got less and less and it was just white baking rock. And I made it down the third stage, just so, so slow. I could barely hold on. The fourth stage is just a minute long. We'll get there. I literally walked to the last stage. “Okay, sweet. I've made it. I'm here.”

So apart from Spanish sausage parties, any other good racing stories?

I guess the 'axe' on my XC World Cup career. In Cairns at the World Cup in 2014. I just absolutely cooked going into this rock garden and yeah, we're still riding with our seats up. I don't even, I can't even do that anymore. So I look at this video now, the seats way up my ass and I just get catapulted into this rock garden. Just smoke my head, smoked my shoulder. Broke, smoked my wrist. I had a wrist surgery and a and broken collarbone, but the biggest one was the head injury. I slept for 16 hours a day for six weeks. It was full on. So after that big crash in Cairns, I'd put so much effort into training and working two jobs while I was at uni to save up for that kind of work, and I was just so gutted that it all just blew out. And it was for nothing.

What do you do for training now?

What are most proud of when it comes to riding?

I think aside from racing, there's so many other things you can do with biking that I'm proud of, like organizing the 3 Peaks Enduro. Helping start that event is something I'm super proud of. And the other thing is Everesting Fromme last year, I just kind of decided to challenge myself and I've seen people doing the Everesting on the road and I was like, that looks pretty hard. And then I was just kind of at home and I did a pretty big ride of what I thought could be an Everesting course. But I wanted to call it a proper Everesting. So go up a mountain climb and then come down a mountain bike track. And then I gave up on the idea pretty quickly. 'Cause I was like, 'Oh my God, that's so hard. I can't do that.' I called a mate up, Matty Graham, who is actually one of my old coaches back in New Zealand. And he's like, "Dude, if you can do, you know, eight or nine hours, you'll be fine." And he said, he said to me, everything is temporary. I'm like, "Wait, what do you mean?" He's like, "Yeah, the times don't last forever and the good times don't last forever." And that actually makes sense in a weird kind of way. And, so yeah. Then I just gave it a crack. Started. No preparation really. I just decided maybe on the Wednesday, I was okay, I'll do it this weekend. Or I'll commit to this weekend. Friday afternoon, I kind of just skived off work and was running around, picking up lights, night lights for my mates. 'Cause I decided to start at 1:00 AM on Saturday morning, up Fromme on the North Shore. And I figured if I did 20 hours, it would take me to do the 8,800 meters and ride like the mountain bike tracks down. Then I'll be done by 9:00 PM while it was still light. But what ended up happening, I finished actually like 1:00 AM the following morning 'cause I blew out, 'cause I was eating potatoes and a dodgy tuna, bacon pasta salad. Which I suspect really, really set things off. But yeah, that's something I'm proud of. You don't have to only race all the time to aim for something or be stoked and push yourself.

So now I really just, I ride a lot for fun and I think my type of fun is not other people's type of fun. I have a bit of -- I love just a big hard mission. And if I'm out by myself, I always find myself smoked at the top of a hill. I think it's super important for me to mentally be there. Physically, I know that I'll be fit because I like to ride so much. And the type of riding I do will get me fit and I'm not doing the big peaks for races like a pro athlete would be doing. But mentally, it's super important, I've learned, to switch off in the off season. And that's what winters in Canada have actually taught me, that you don't ride your bike for two months.

Who are your favourite people to ride with?

Anyone who likes to laugh and always say yes. I know I've got a really good group of mates over here who I love to do big missions with because we know we will support each other when it hits the fan, but we'll always push each other. And not in a pissing contest kind of way, it's more just, you know, you can do it. Like let's just do it. And whether it's a big jump or drop or you know, another climb or up to another mountain, that’s the type of people I like to ride with. Who are always up for it. And then, yeah, I like to have a drink afterwards too. It's fun.

What were you doing before you became a Pinkbike presenter?

I was working for a really cool kiwi company over here called Xero. They were awesome. I was really lucky, it's scary moving to a new country and to find a job with a New Zealand company that shares the same values. I was part of their sales team. But you know, pretty much I was always just working to ride. I was always like, “What's the next ride? What's the next event?”

How did the relationship with Pinkbike form?

A big step into the Pinkbike world was throwing my hat in the ring for the Pinkbike Academy. And I was super lucky to get that opportunity. There’s so many riders around the world who applied for that. I was lucky enough to be able to go during the pandemic 'cause it was in Canada. I got to know the Pinkbike team and kind of got to know a bit more of the North American media world. Got to know Jason and Brian and the rest of the Pinkbike team a bit better. We kept talking and then we filmed something at the end of last year. What really set it for me was, they want to grow the tent of mountain biking, and what that means to me is, you take people that ride mountain bikes and turn them into mountain bikers. To me, that makes sense. I don't know, we're so lucky to be mountain bikers, and the things that it allows us to do and the experiences to have -- the more people, the better. And this is the best way that I can do that. So I was like, yup. Also, I was kind of worried that they wanted a North American flavored person. They were like, “No, be yourself.” So I was just like, “Okay, sweet. You said it.”

What was the transition in jobs like for you?

It's definitely been a massive change, going from the cross-country racer piece through to trying to race the EWS with a full-time job. Now, fully submerged in the mountain bike world, it's awesome. I'm still learning so much. Definitely find it scary, putting myself out there to such a big audience. That's definitely been something that was on my mind and something that is definitely scary. I love interacting with a group of people and one-on-one 'cause you can always kind of engage with them slightly differently and make sure that they're getting stoked. So yeah, that's definitely the hardest, scariest part of it. For sure.

What’s the best part of the job?

I think the favorite part about working with Pinkbike so far is actually seeing people engage with the videos and they go riding because of it. I think that's a real challenge that we've got. We’re making content for people to watch, but I don't want them just to watch and watch and watch and watch. I want them to watch and then get out and get riding. That's success for me.

What are the plans for 2021?

I'd love to be able to get to some races, like EWS races safely and you know, so long as that's not putting stress on anywhere that we don't need to put stress on. That's always going to be a challenge and we'll see how that unfolds. Dream result would be going to all the EWS races and getting to cover them and produce kind of behind-the-scenes content and race as well, and kind of take people on that journey behind. I'd love to also just meet more and more people, from people who are beginner riders, right through to EWS riders and privateers and kind of just share people's stories. Because I think that's what people engage with. And that's what I engage with. If I hear a good story, then that motivates me to get out riding and do better. If we can, as a team, produce videos and stuff that gets people pumped to do that, then that'd be awesome, whether it's here in BC or around the world. That'd be rad.

What would you say to someone trying to get into the industry?

I’d tell people if they're wanting to level up their riding, that just have fun with it. Don't try to force it. Take your time. You're not going to be Sam Hill overnight. It doesn't happen like that. So just consistency, a little bit often. And just surround yourself with good people, too. Because you can push yourself as much as you like, which is awesome and you need to do that, but just feed off other positive people and that'll be a huge part. Whether you're EWS World Champ or it's your first time biking. Just get yourself around good, fun people.