Video: Getting up to Race Speed with Yoann Barelli's Pro Tips

May 30, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


With the first race of the year only days away, Yoann and Christina assess a one minute section of trail, isolating the difficult areas and working on increasing overall trail speed.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Christina Chappetta Yoann Barelli


