Video: Getting up to Race Speed with Yoann Barelli's Pro Tips
May 30, 2022
Pinkbike Originals
With the first race of the year only days away, Yoann and Christina assess a one minute section of trail, isolating the difficult areas and working on increasing overall trail speed.
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
Yoann Barelli
