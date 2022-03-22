close
Video: Getting Up to Speed Ahead of Lourdes with Gamux Factory Racing

Mar 22, 2022
by GAMUX BIKES  

With only a few weeks left to make final adjustments to both riders and machines, the team heads into their last testing and training sessions. Join Loris, Lino, and the team on their journey leading into the first World Cup of the year in Lourdes.

Follow/subscribe to the Gamux Factory Racing channels to see what's happening in Lourdes this coming week and how the team progresses further into the season.

Gamux Factory Racing on social media:
YouTube: gamuxracing
Instagram: @gamuxracing
TikTok: @gamuxracing

Gamux Factory Racing is proudly supported by:
@ gamuxbikes | @ hayesbrakes | @manitoumtb | @ protapermtb | @ reynoldscycling | @ sunringlewheels | @ xbionic | @ ridetsg | @ gstaadgreen | @ pinion.eu | @ schwalbetires | @ okotiresealants | @ suplestshoes | @ rsp_bikecare | @ daysaver.fun | @ htcomponents | @ stfubike | @ rapidracerproducts | @ protentswitzerland | @ ptn_pepis_tire_noodle | @ orthozone.ch | @ wannerkst | @ desionsupply | @ tagmetalsmtb

Posted In:
Videos Gamux


