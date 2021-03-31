Video: Ghost Factory Racing Prepares for the World Cup Season in Italy

Perfect conditions in Italy

With amazing trails right around the corner and all the input from Oliver Sonntag, the skills coach, riders pushed each other to go faster. A lot of time was spent getting to know the new LECTOR FS full suspension mountain bike. For Nadine the switch of training style has ignited her mountain bike skills. For Nicole, being in a team with only girls provided a new experience. Right from the bat, it was clear this group has a good chemistry. Taking turns cooking, playing games but most of all enjoying the trails. Strava battles erupted as riders got more and more comfortable on the bike and the trails.

