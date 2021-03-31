Video: Ghost Factory Racing Prepares for the World Cup Season in Italy

Mar 31, 2021
by GHOST Bikes  



Laugther and cheers.

These two things might just be the best to witness during the weeks the Ghost Factory Racing Team has spent in Massa Marittima, Italy. With two new team riders, Nicole Koller and Nadine Rieder joining Lisa Pasteiner, Caroline Bohé and Anne Terpstra the team finally had a chance to get together. In beautiful Tuscany the team set off to train, improve their skills and just enjoy the small things in life.


GHOST Factory Racing Team Camp 2021 photo by Attentionbuilders
GHOST Factory Racing Team Camp 2021 shot by Attention Builders


GHOST Factory Racing Team Camp 2021 photo by Attentionbuilders



Perfect conditions in Italy
With amazing trails right around the corner and all the input from Oliver Sonntag, the skills coach, riders pushed each other to go faster. A lot of time was spent getting to know the new LECTOR FS full suspension mountain bike. For Nadine the switch of training style has ignited her mountain bike skills. For Nicole, being in a team with only girls provided a new experience. Right from the bat, it was clear this group has a good chemistry. Taking turns cooking, playing games but most of all enjoying the trails. Strava battles erupted as riders got more and more comfortable on the bike and the trails.



GHOST Factory Racing Team Camp 2021 photo by Attentionbuilders
GHOST Factory Racing Team Camp 2021 photo by Attentionbuilders
New in the team: Nadine Rieder (GER).

Also new: Nicole Koller (SUI).



GHOST Factory Racing Team Camp 2021 photo by Attentionbuilders
Spending this time together meant being back in a normal life for a brief moment of time. For every single rider and staff member this might just be the biggest take away. Motivation is the key for training towards your goals. And boy, is that motivation high. Everyone is poised on good results. This will be a year to behold.



GHOST Factory Racing Team Camp 2021 photo by Attentionbuilders


Video by Lars Veenstra.
Pictures by Attention Builders.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Ghost Anne Terpstra


Must Read This Week
Throwback Thursday Quiz: Can You Guess these Retro Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
146516 views
Quiz: Can You Guess these Hardtails From Their Silhouettes?
98891 views
How to Pump Your Bike, According to Physics
81979 views
First Look: SRAM Releases GX Eagle AXS Wireless Electronic Drivetrain
81275 views
Canyon & Orange Comment on Delays Caused by Blocked Suez Canal
70513 views
Nerding Out: The Most Successful Enduro Bikes
63541 views
Specialized Executive Vice President: It Will Take More Than a Year For Cycling Inventory to Recover
59382 views
Ship Stuck in Suez Canal May Further Contribute to Bike Parts Shortage
56281 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 those wheels! The only pro team I'm aware of thats not using traditional spokes!
  • 2 0
 the moment you realize the spandex crowd jumps better than you
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009327
Mobile Version of Website