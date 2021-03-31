Video: Ghost Factory Racing Prepares for the World Cup Season in Italy

Laugther and cheers.
These two things might just be the best to witness during the weeks the Ghost Factory Racing Team has spent in Massa Marittima, Italy. With two new team riders, Nicole Koller and Nadine Rieder joining Lisa Pasteiner, Caroline Bohé and Anne Terpstra the team finally had a chance to get together. In beautiful Tuscany the team set off to train, improve their skills and just enjoy the small things in life.
Perfect conditions in Italy
With amazing trails right around the corner and all the input from Oliver Sonntag, the skills coach, riders pushed each other to go faster. A lot of time was spent getting to know the new LECTOR FS full suspension mountain bike. For Nadine the switch of training style has ignited her mountain bike skills. For Nicole, being in a team with only girls provided a new experience. Right from the bat, it was clear this group has a good chemistry. Taking turns cooking, playing games but most of all enjoying the trails. Strava battles erupted as riders got more and more comfortable on the bike and the trails.
Spending this time together meant being back in a normal life for a brief moment of time. For every single rider and staff member this might just be the biggest take away. Motivation is the key for training towards your goals. And boy, is that motivation high. Everyone is poised on good results. This will be a year to behold.
