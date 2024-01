Words

: GiantWith multiple victories, numerous podiums, and one major product launch—the exhilarating 2023 Mountain Bike World Series was a busy one for the Giant Factory Off-Road Team We also wanted to take this time to send out a special thank you to Antoine Philipp, Alexandre Balmer, Josh Carlson, Colin Bailey, Philippe Ricard, and Oscar Saiz Castane for their hard work and dedication to the team. Stay tuned for exciting news as we look forward to 2024!