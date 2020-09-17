Video: Giant's New Trance X Advanced Pro 29 - First Look

One trail bike to do it all."



While



Giant released their aluminum Trance X six weeks ago, and now you get to see the Trance X Advanced Pro 29, otherwise known as the fancy carbon fiber version that weighs less and costs more. It's 135mm of travel is paired with a 150mm fork, and Giant describes it as "While the alloy versions start off as low as $2,300 USD , the three-model Advanced range begins at $4,300 USD for the Pro 2. The top-of-the-line version is the $8,500 USD Pro 0, pictured here, that comes with Giant's own carbon wheels, an XT drivetrain, and Fox's battery-powered Live Valve suspension.



• Travel: 135mm rear / 150mm front

• Wheel size: 29"

• Adjustable geometry

• New carbon fiber frame

• Maestro suspension system

• ISCG-05 chain guide tabs

• Weight: 30lb 5oz

• MSRP: $4,300 to $8,500 USD

• www.giant-bicycles.com

The Trance X Advanced Pro 29 0 comes with Fox's Live Valve suspension and Giant's own carbon wheels for $8,500 USD.

Frame Details

The new Trance X Advanced Pro frame is said to weigh 2,100-grams. Giant's clever noise-reducing measures.

While the bottom link is aluminum, the rocker link is a forged carbon unit. Fox's Live Valve suspension uses sensors on the fork and near the rear axle.

The dual-link Maestro system delivers 135mm of travel on the latest Trance X.

Maestro Suspension

Rotating this pivot hardware provides 0.7-degrees and 10mm of bottom bracket drop adjustment. The lower link's main pivot doubles as the shock hardware to save weight.

Giant has been manufacturing their own (and many other brands) frames since forever, and their newest offering is carbon from headtube to dropout, including its forged carbon rocker arm. It all adds up to less, with the Advanced Pro frame said to weigh 2,100-grams or 600-grams lighter than its aluminum brother.Like many brands, there are a bunch of Transformer-sounding names to describe some of the Advanced Pro's features: OVERDRIVE, MEGADRIVE, and POWERCORE! It's all about creating a torsionally rigid frame, especially the 92mm wide bottom bracket shell and the surrounding area. That's also where you'll find a set of ISCG-05 tabs for a guide or guard, as well as enough room for a 29" x 2.5" rear tire.Giant's Maestro suspension system supplies 135mm of rear-wheel-travel, 20mm more than the non-X Trance, with the two links rotating clockwise to compress the Trunnion-mounted shock. Giant also has the lower link's main pivot doing double duty as the shock mount, a weight-saving trick they've been at for years, and has incorporated adjustable geometry on a production bike for the first time ever. Like everyone else, it's a flip-chip that you, er, flip. Unlike almost everyone else, it offers a relatively large adjustment range; 0.7-degrees of head angle and 10 millimeters of bottom bracket drop tuning.We should probably also talk about the Fox Live Valve that comes on my high-end Advanced Pro 29 0. The idea is to let the computer figure out the ideal compression settings for your shock and fork so you can get the most out of the bike without thinking about levers and buttons. The system uses two accelerometers, one in the fork arch, and another near the rear axle, that sense and measure the velocity of vertical movement to register impacts. That info is sent through wires to Live Valve's microprocessor, which also knows whether you're climbing, on level ground, descending, or in the air, and it adjusts automatically in around three milliseconds - that's one hundred times faster than the blink of an eye. The future is now! Maybe, anyway.Giant's new Trance X Advanced Pro 29 is here for our upcoming Field Test trail bike video review series, so stay tuned for that.