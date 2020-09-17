Video: Giant's New Trance X Advanced Pro 29 - First Look

Sep 17, 2020
by Mike Levy  


Giant released their aluminum Trance X six weeks ago, and now you get to see the Trance X Advanced Pro 29, otherwise known as the fancy carbon fiber version that weighs less and costs more. It's 135mm of travel is paired with a 150mm fork, and Giant describes it as "One trail bike to do it all."

While the alloy versions start off as low as $2,300 USD, the three-model Advanced range begins at $4,300 USD for the Pro 2. The top-of-the-line version is the $8,500 USD Pro 0, pictured here, that comes with Giant's own carbon wheels, an XT drivetrain, and Fox's battery-powered Live Valve suspension.

Trance X Advanced Pro Details

• Travel: 135mm rear / 150mm front
• Wheel size: 29"
• Adjustable geometry
• New carbon fiber frame
• Maestro suspension system
• ISCG-05 chain guide tabs
• Weight: 30lb 5oz
• MSRP: $4,300 to $8,500 USD
www.giant-bicycles.com


The Trance X Advanced Pro 29 0 comes with Fox's Live Valve suspension and Giant's own carbon wheels for $8,500 USD.


Frame Details

Giant has been manufacturing their own (and many other brands) frames since forever, and their newest offering is carbon from headtube to dropout, including its forged carbon rocker arm. It all adds up to less, with the Advanced Pro frame said to weigh 2,100-grams or 600-grams lighter than its aluminum brother.


The new Trance X Advanced Pro frame is said to weigh 2,100-grams.
Giant's clever noise-reducing measures.

While the bottom link is aluminum, the rocker link is a forged carbon unit.
Fox's Live Valve suspension uses sensors on the fork and near the rear axle.


Like many brands, there are a bunch of Transformer-sounding names to describe some of the Advanced Pro's features: OVERDRIVE, MEGADRIVE, and POWERCORE! It's all about creating a torsionally rigid frame, especially the 92mm wide bottom bracket shell and the surrounding area. That's also where you'll find a set of ISCG-05 tabs for a guide or guard, as well as enough room for a 29" x 2.5" rear tire.


The dual-link Maestro system delivers 135mm of travel on the latest Trance X.


Maestro Suspension

Giant's Maestro suspension system supplies 135mm of rear-wheel-travel, 20mm more than the non-X Trance, with the two links rotating clockwise to compress the Trunnion-mounted shock. Giant also has the lower link's main pivot doing double duty as the shock mount, a weight-saving trick they've been at for years, and has incorporated adjustable geometry on a production bike for the first time ever. Like everyone else, it's a flip-chip that you, er, flip. Unlike almost everyone else, it offers a relatively large adjustment range; 0.7-degrees of head angle and 10 millimeters of bottom bracket drop tuning.


Rotating this pivot hardware provides 0.7-degrees and 10mm of bottom bracket drop adjustment.
The lower link's main pivot doubles as the shock hardware to save weight.


We should probably also talk about the Fox Live Valve that comes on my high-end Advanced Pro 29 0. The idea is to let the computer figure out the ideal compression settings for your shock and fork so you can get the most out of the bike without thinking about levers and buttons. The system uses two accelerometers, one in the fork arch, and another near the rear axle, that sense and measure the velocity of vertical movement to register impacts. That info is sent through wires to Live Valve's microprocessor, which also knows whether you're climbing, on level ground, descending, or in the air, and it adjusts automatically in around three milliseconds - that's one hundred times faster than the blink of an eye. The future is now! Maybe, anyway.



Giant's new Trance X Advanced Pro 29 is here for our upcoming Field Test trail bike video review series, so stay tuned for that.

112 Comments

  • 41 0
 Honestly, first Giant in a while that I've though looks pretty good, both in appearance and in setup/geo/etc. I really dig that frame paintjob.
  • 11 0
 I've always thought Giant was really screwing themselves with their Walmart paint jobs. They were by far the best deal around in Canada a few years ago (haven't checked recently), but you still didn't seem them as much as you'd think 'cuz they were just uuuuugly.

This one actually looks pretty hot. Sparkles=speed.
  • 5 1
 @rezrov: They still are the best deal IMO. I think some of the direct to consumer brands are a bit cheaper, but you have to build it yourself, and not everyone can do that. The colour schemes look sick now
  • 3 0
 Agreed, the recent Giants are getting waaaay prettier. No more Wal-Mart Hi-Viz paintjobs is a real win
  • 7 2
 It’ll be a great bike without the Live Valve junk.
  • 16 1
 POWERCORE!
  • 8 0
 MEGADRIVE!
  • 7 0
 SNES!
  • 5 0
 OVERDRIVE!
  • 3 0
 @spencerbrawn: Sega lawsuit in 3, 2, 1
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: At least overdrive 2 is dead. Let's be thankful for that
  • 2 0
 @LukeBurgie: It's still around on their road bikes but yeah, long dead on the mountain bikes. They caught so much heat for that. Kudos to Giant for dropping it from their MTBs.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: HYPERDRIVE?!?!?!
  • 11 0
 I'm actually keen to see more Live Valve reviews. It came out with a HUGE splash a couple years ago and then crickets. Sure makes sense on those FOX baja trucks and side by sides. I want to know more.
  • 5 0
 For sure, super interested to use it on a longer travel platform like the Trance X. Sort of surprised we don't see bikes designed around Live Valve, ie less anti-squat and more active suspension. Giant did do some custom Live Valve tuning, to be fair.
  • 8 0
 @mikelevy: The grim donut has "active suspension"...
  • 12 0
 @Dooooood6: YES, why didn't we think of this... the Donut is the ideal Fox Live Valve bike!
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy: I wouldn’t be surprised. Manufacturer R&D know theres’s no way suspension can be as reactive (grip) with it. Bike suspension already has too much seal friction (Especially Fox), not to mention pivot friction, unsprung mass etc.
  • 4 0
 @mikelevy: ill watch an 45 minute video of the grim doughnut and live valve
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: Live valve is far too expensive right now to design a bike around it. It would only come on the top dollar builds and all the models that people actually buy would be severely compromised without it.

The more practical approach is what Scott does with relatively active suspension and their fancy remote lockouts.
  • 1 0
 @Ttimer: Integration doesn't need to be expensive, but it wouldn't make sense to integrate something where the numbers would be relatively small. That said, all they need is an opening in the frame, a little SWAT-ish door, where you could reach in and zip-tie the Live Valve box to the side of the tube. Obviously it's not that easy, but I don't think it'd be that hard either Smile
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: Its something to do with electronics on a bike. AXS drivetrain goes for over a thousand each; tech in the mountain biking world ain't cheap.
  • 8 2
 I kind of like the paint, but...

That is some seriously nasty cable routing. And the battery? Couldn't just a little bit of integration have occurred? There's a nice big hollow space inside the seat mast, or by the headtube, or under the rocker pivot... surely it doesn't need to dangle about like an odd bollock. It looks more like a hastily installed data acquisition system than a top-drawer build.
  • 3 0
 It could even be in an accessible space beneath the water bottle bosses. 'I swear, even though its a huge space, its only for this battery! And future proofing! It's not like SWAT at all!"
  • 4 0
 This bike might be the best looking Giant ever, but yeah, better Live Valve integration would have been nice.
  • 2 0
 "odd bollock" is now a new favorite term
  • 3 0
 @mikelevy: Maybe they should call it ODD BOLLOCK
  • 1 0
 even easier solution is a compartment connected to the bottom of the water bottle holder, like how some bottle holders can hold a multitool
  • 10 4
 Eh not a fan of the suspension thing. Just seems like something else expensive to break/go wrong. Sometimes simpler is better. Other than that, nice looking bike.
  • 1 4
 Normally performs better than 4/bar style suspension...
  • 10 1
 @avg-roadie: I'm guessing they're talking about the "live valve", not the linkage.
  • 6 0
 but thankfully it is expensive. [Sarcasm]
  • 1 0
 @avg-roadie: it is a 4bar. username checks out lol
  • 4 1
 Wow. Genuinely the first time since my old AC Air that I haven't cringed at a Giant bike. I'd ditch the Live Valve and branded wheels but otherwise this thing looks like it would ride pretty sweet too! That paint job is killer.
  • 3 0
 The AC! I used to work at Giant dealer 13+ years ago and sold some of those. Owned one as well. That long ass top shock bolt tho uuuuugh
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy: hahaha truly!
  • 2 0
 The TRX wheels are good. I have a 2019 Trance Advanced and I kept the wheels because I loved them. Beat on them for two years and finally broke my first spoke last weekend.
  • 11 7
 IT'S NOT A WESTCHESTERCIRESHIRE BARN BUILT BOUTIQUE FREE RANGE GRASS FED FRAME with EXACTLY MY COLOR CHOICES? GIANT REALLY DROPPED THE BALL
-every clown in this thread
  • 4 0
 One of the first bikes in a long time from Giant that's really excited me. Happy to see them doing some new stuff.
  • 6 3
 Dear Giant, Lots of love for this category of bike. But, If im splashing this much cash on the table i do not want own brand wheels.
  • 7 0
 They’re DT Swiss but I agree the giant branding takes away from the aesthetic
  • 2 0
 @diegosk: Giant makes the rims. Dt makes the hubs. And I believe they are sapim spokes.
The rims are pretty dang stiff, and have a reasonably chubby bead. They are quite a bit more durable than their previous carbon rims. For people hard on wheels they're great. For people who want a lot of compliance to smooth chatter, they are too stiff. But if you want compliance, you usually have to accept that you will damage and need to replace them more often. The previous giant rims were getting beat up too much, so they beefed them up.
  • 1 0
 @takeiteasyridehard: Yeah anyone knocking these wheels isn't a rider so much as someone wanting to show their "bling". They're very well made, light, and hold up. Mine have been my favorite mtb wheels to date.
  • 6 1
 Live valve? Wires? Microprocessor? Stop...
  • 5 0
 Headangle is about 8° too steep.
  • 8 0
 Worth noting that the new Salsa Blackthorn and Giant Trance X will be going up against each other Wink
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: Looking forward to it. You by far give the best comparos.
  • 1 0
 I would be interested in this minus the electronics. Seems like added expense, weight, and something else to go wrong. I wonder if their lower end models will do away with it. I have a 2017 Trance Advanced 27.5 that I love. I have beat that thing down and it keeps going strong. Interested in the updated geometry.
  • 1 0
 they do, and are up on the giant site now
  • 1 0
 @edummann you should try a regular Trance X. They work just as well.
  • 1 0
 Umm, I had no clue that carbon could be forged. Granted that I switched from mechanical engineering to computer science for my degree, but I could have sworn that forging was something you did to metals. A forged carbon top link? Seriously?
  • 1 0
 en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Forged_composite
  • 4 0
 man thats a lot of money for a giant ...
  • 5 0
 But just the right amount for a giant-built frame from a competing brand!
  • 2 0
 Not inexpensive, but compare it to other Live Valve/XTR/XT bikes w/ carbon wheels...
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy: Fair but I wouldn't part with 10K CAD for something that has XT parts Frown
  • 1 0
 @gunners1: Yeah, I wouldn't part with 10K for any bike lol
  • 2 0
 Same (tallish) seat tube length on Small and Medium sizes? Swing and a miss for anyone under 5'6" who wants to run a reasonable (150mm) dropper.
  • 2 0
 I think it's a typo on their geo chart tbf
  • 3 0
 you got ma at "you don't have to think about anything, you can just ride the bike..."
  • 3 0
 Wow. $2,300 for a AL complete bike with up to date modern GEO and known parts? Well done Giant.
  • 1 0
 All joking aside, these POWERCORE MEGADRIVE names scream of a product manager out of touch with the consumer. These words mean nothing to the guy trying to find the right bike. Just keep it simple people!
  • 2 0
 I'm enjoying my new aluminum Trance X 29. If I were still in the market and willing to spend more, I'd give this a hard look.
  • 1 1
 Eh, I got by Trance X 29 2 a few weeks ago and I would say that it fits the best for me. I am not willing to spend more money on an electronically powered suspension system. Its cool, but Live Valve is for more serious and bigger harder terrain riders (in my opinion of course).
  • 1 0
 @yeeyeemtb: the lower end models don't have live valve
  • 1 0
 @arrowheadrush: I know; I don't exactly want that type of stuff until later. Extra money for that tech would only be good for riders who are going to tackle extremely difficult or mildly difficult terrain. I can barely go past intermediate terrain!
  • 1 0
 Interested to see what the specs are like for the lower end carbon versions...Next Field Test looks to be pretty interesting!
  • 1 0
 looks like Rockshox Pike/Deluxe Select and SRAM NX for the lowest model. Shimano MT520 brakes.
  • 2 0
 They are up on the Canadian site. Pretty competitive for a carbon frame and rims. The NX derailleur/cassette instead of shimano/gx is kind of disappointing but I'm sure they were after a certain price point.
  • 2 0
 @JayUpNorth: yea, i wish the "pro 1" had SLX instead of GX, but it looks like a solid bike
  • 1 0
 @JayUpNorth: ya but at $6600?
  • 1 0
 @CircusMaximus: the 6600 model has GX
  • 1 0
 I was wondering what happened to Live Valve. Fox hadn't updated its Live Valve website in a few years. The bikes listed are all '18/19 models.
  • 1 0
 Need to fix L sizing in the Geo chart have two Low's on the top row. Easy to figure out which is which though. Bike looks seriously good.
  • 1 0
 The way the top and down tube join about six inches back from the head tube looks a bit weird.
  • 2 0
 welcome to 2020 Giant. Good work on the GEO
  • 1 0
 Weird sizing on small - longer seattube than reach, sounds like a winning combo Rolleyes
  • 1 0
 Honest question...what is forged carbon? I though carbon was laid up with resin in a mold. Sorry old n dum.
  • 2 0
 en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Forged_composite
  • 1 0
 Forged Carbon? where can I get some of that?
'While the bottom link is aluminum, the rocker link is a forged carbon unit.'
  • 2 0
 en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Forged_composite

Been used in other industries for awhile.
  • 1 0
 nice, one of the lower spec models may just be my next bike. the new carbon frames look siiick
  • 1 0
 Big giant hole in the sizing for us 5'10" normies (medium too small, large too, errr....large)
  • 1 0
 I’m 5’11 1/2” and ride a large Trance 29.

Medium is too small.
  • 2 0
 Quite surprised that these sensors can't be paired without cables in 2020?
  • 1 0
 Is this going to be another Giant advanced frame where the paint chips off as soon as it smells rock?
  • 1 0
 Haha, might be unless you get a ride wrap.
  • 6 9
 That down tube protector looks like an after market part from 15 years ago. Cmon Giant, on an $8500 bike?! That should at least look partially integrated. I have a love hate relationship with Giant. My first real bike was a 2012 Giant Reign and I loved that bike! My local shop is a giant dealer and would love to give them more business. I want to support them but I just can't. I think they make a great product but they need a whole new design team. There color schemes are always far from appealing and I have no idea how they land on there design language anymore. I want to love you giant but I give up...
  • 8 0
 least it has one, downtube combined with chainstay is better than most brands out there!
  • 2 0
 still rocking my Reign 0 2012 in the mud, it has hold pretty well, cheers
  • 1 0
 I think most 2005 bikes didn't have down tube protectors.
  • 1 0
 Or own brand anything for that fact...
  • 2 0
 poggers
  • 1 0
 Great prices compared to lot of less established brands. Good job, Giant!
  • 2 0
 Now give us a new FAITH!
  • 2 1
 3 broken Giant Frames in the last 2 years. Hard pass.
  • 1 0
 Properly broken or cracked?

I went through 3 2016 Anthem frames before they offered me a 2019 Trance as a full replacement.

That model of Anthems all cracked vertically on the seat tube between the pivot and the BB.

An ex Giant rep explained to me it was just a crack in the cosmetic layer which was wrapped differently to the rest and not structured.

I like my Trance 29 way better than my Anthem.
  • 1 0
 @KiwiXC: 1 structurally, 1 cosmetically and one a little of both.
Giant rep said they all were “unexplainable frame failures”.
None were from crashes.
  • 1 1
 They look at the advanced pro but not the regular cheap one; always look expensive before cheap.
  • 1 2
 And why would one even need live valve? Why not just adjust the suspension yourself. Are people that lazy?
  • 2 0
 They literally had an article about the aluminum version over a month ago. SMH

www.pinkbike.com/news/giant-announces-an-updated-trance-x-29-with-more-travel.html
  • 1 0
 @EvilBun: And they don't even mention if they are going to have it for the field test. Yet here they are going to have this Advanced Pro one for testing.
  • 1 0
 @yeeyeemtb: Brands almost always send the top end build in for test. Shiniest bike generates the most hype. Even if the reviewer specifically asks for a lower spec; there's a good chance they'll still get sent something a little more gucci. Besides the live valve can be turned off to show how the bike handles without the computer doing its thing.
  • 1 0
 @EvilBun: Damn, that sucks. But hey, imagine getting to ride the best bikes just for a test ride. I would do anything do to something like that!
  • 1 0
 @yeeyeemtb: You can always go to a shop that carries it and ask for a demo. Not free, but still worth it if you're interested in how it feels. Most demo events will have higher end builds available as well.
  • 1 0
 The 'Fortnite streamer's hairstyle' colourway is actually quite nice.
  • 1 0
 Is the weight with or without all of the zip-ties?
  • 1 0
 Love the paint job, not sure how it's trout inspired though
  • 1 0
 why spec live valve , and not axs group ? go full electrard
  • 3 0
 Sometimes it's Fox/Shimano or RockShox/SRAM. The bike would be even more expensive if it was spec'd with AXS as well. Wired suspension but wireless drivetrain!
  • 1 0
 If only they did a reign with fox live valve
  • 1 0
 Levy delivers Smile nice

Post a Comment



