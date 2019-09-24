Pinkbike.com
Video: GinTV - EWS Zermatt 2019
Sep 24, 2019
by
James Smurthwaite
WynTV becomes GinTV after the last race of the 2019 Enduro World Series in Zermatt, Switzerland.
—
GT Bicycles
Regions in Article
Zermatt
Posted In:
Videos
WynTV
GT
Wyn Masters
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS Zermatt 2019
2 Comments
2
0
bizutch
(11 mins ago)
Who will be the chosen one to try to correct the intentional misspelling without doing any reading past the title?
Countdown starts now...
[Reply]
1
0
Jaybirdy
(13 mins ago)
Best Sense of humor on any TV out there lately!
[Reply]
