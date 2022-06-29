Because it’s a good time, yeah?! — Darren Berrecloth Because when I ride the vibes are always high. — Vero Sandler

Why do you ride?This is the question longtime Giro Sports Marketing Manager Jim Heeney asked over twenty of our top gravity riders from every part of the sport during two epic sessions, one in Pacific City, OR, and the other in Unity Woods, Manchester, UK.Regardless of discipline, these riders are in a position that inspires, and when you ask them why they ride, you get a predictably wide range of reasons.What’s obvious is that our athletes inspire us. Whether it’s the blazing speed of the Enduro World Series, the terrifying size of Red Bull Formation & Rampage, the high-consequence precision of slopestyle, or the raw un-adulterated creativity of playing on dirt jumps, the vision that drives their lives comes through in their riding. And, just as they inspire us to ride, they inspire each other.Inspiration, dedication, community, individuality, expression, camaraderie, friendship, joy, pain, endurance, vision, just because. Why do you ride?Thanks to: Alex Volokhov, Brendan Howey, Carson Storch, Darren Berrecloth, Kurt Sorge, Reed Boggs, Rhys Verner, Richie Rude, Kasper Woolley, Warren Kniss, Emil Johansson, Josh Bryceland, Caro Gehrig, Max Nerurkar, Josh Lewis, Sam Cofano, Vero Sandler, Sam Hochenhull, Bex Barona, Adolf Silva, Dan Paley, and Florian Nicolai.