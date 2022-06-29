Video: Giro Presents "Just Because"

Jun 29, 2022
by Giro Sport Design  

bigquotesBecause it’s a good time, yeah?!Darren Berrecloth
bigquotesBecause when I ride the vibes are always high.Vero Sandler

Why do you ride?

This is the question longtime Giro Sports Marketing Manager Jim Heeney asked over twenty of our top gravity riders from every part of the sport during two epic sessions, one in Pacific City, OR, and the other in Unity Woods, Manchester, UK.


Regardless of discipline, these riders are in a position that inspires, and when you ask them why they ride, you get a predictably wide range of reasons.

What’s obvious is that our athletes inspire us. Whether it’s the blazing speed of the Enduro World Series, the terrifying size of Red Bull Formation & Rampage, the high-consequence precision of slopestyle, or the raw un-adulterated creativity of playing on dirt jumps, the vision that drives their lives comes through in their riding. And, just as they inspire us to ride, they inspire each other.

Inspiration, dedication, community, individuality, expression, camaraderie, friendship, joy, pain, endurance, vision, just because. Why do you ride?

Thanks to: Alex Volokhov, Brendan Howey, Carson Storch, Darren Berrecloth, Kurt Sorge, Reed Boggs, Rhys Verner, Richie Rude, Kasper Woolley, Warren Kniss, Emil Johansson, Josh Bryceland, Caro Gehrig, Max Nerurkar, Josh Lewis, Sam Cofano, Vero Sandler, Sam Hochenhull, Bex Barona, Adolf Silva, Dan Paley, and Florian Nicolai.








  • 29 6
 I challenge anyone to find a photo of Richie where he doesn't look absolutely stoned out of his mind
  • 6 0
 He takes his recovery seriously. Because of him I started riding with a bottle of gatorade, it's been a total game changer. Now I just want to know if its edibles or inhalables....
  • 6 15
flag prmtb04 (18 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I challenge you to think about what you say based on how you judge others by their appearance.
  • 19 11
 @prmtb04: I challenge you to take a joke and not be a typical whiny Canadian
  • 7 1
 @Caligula1620: Yes, lets paste a photo of you up there so we can all have a great laugh.
  • 1 4
 @Dbeisen: oh gosh what ever will I do with my life and self image if someone says I look high?!?!?! I'll probably need therapy.
lol, FOH
  • 1 0
 @Dbeisen: Beam me up Scotty
  • 6 1
 @Caligula1620: f*ck you eh
  • 2 1
 @Caligula1620: whiny Canadian? Sorry eh, but I think you might have the wrong country pegged as whiny....
  • 1 0
 He looks more like maxed out all the time. His training must be insane to have that stength, endurance and skill levels together..
  • 1 0
 @fries: I mean, the responses from Canadians in this thread isn't helping your case lol.
  • 14 0
 I'm definitely biased, but this is an all-time lineup!
  • 11 0
 This edit stands out forsure.. crazy that Giro has so many top riders!
  • 4 0
 To balance things out,I ride with Giro helmets too.
  • 5 0
 Missing Bryn Bingham in this lineup tho
  • 3 0
 Would've been rad to have him in there too!
  • 6 2
 would it kill them to show a single shot for more than .5 seconds without slo-mo, a weird transition or a rapid cut?
  • 1 0
 Can't believe that those "Unity Woods" are a mile from my house and I can't even watch people ride them. Sniff. Sob.
Emil was there!
(I'd be lying if I said I'd be able to ride them)
  • 1 0
 anyone know where that trail in the first segment is? I've spent some good time in Pacific City exploring the riding around there, never found anything like that!
  • 5 0
 It's on private land. Footage from there pops up on the regular—there's been a bunch of footage of Hannah B filmed there, I think Carson Storch has something to do with the place, the video of the Transition company bike trip earlier this year was to there. I'd love to get up there sometime, but I doubt it will ever happen. I think the Bros and Hoes Landscaping people are behind it, and it's very invite only.
  • 1 0
 @BrambleLee: figures!
  • 2 0
 @BrambleLee: yeah the buildout is led by Josh Venti, who owns Bros&Hoes, he’s related to Dino (from Blackrock) and their family has a couple restaurants in Salem. They did a rebuild on the Runaround at Blackrock in early 2021. They’re also working towards a public trail system with TORTA, more info here:

www.tortamtb.com
  • 5 3
 Who the hell is Darren Barrecloth???
  • 4 0
 Sure change the spelling in the quote after the fact and now I look like the dork!
  • 2 2
 @Bomadics: Who the hell is Bex Barona???
  • 1 0
 @Bomadics: That's like saying who the hell is Loic Bruni because the forgot to write it with the two dots over the i
  • 2 1
 When I saw the title “ just because “ I was hoping to hear - Jane’s Addiction -





