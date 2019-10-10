Video: Glenn King Does Big Tricks On His Trail Bike in 'Back in Business'

During the summer of 2018 I tore my ACL while putting a foot down on a trick I've done countless times. After 9 months of heavy rehab post surgery I felt I was finally ready to film a new video that I could be proud of. With that being said I was very worried about pushing myself too far during filming and re-injuring my knee. It was definitely a mental battle going back to the same jump that took me out just a year earlier, but so worth it for that feeling of ultimate redemption.



During recovery I spent a bunch of time on my trail bike so I thought it was only fitting to film the entire edit on that bike. Overall I'm super stoked on how the video turned out and I couldn't be more hyped to be back in the business of shredding bikes. — Glenn King