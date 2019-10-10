Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Glenn King Does Big Tricks On His Trail Bike in 'Back in Business'

Oct 10, 2019
by FSA-MTB  
Glenn King - Back in Business

by FSA-MTB
Photo by CVLT STVDIO

bigquotesDuring the summer of 2018 I tore my ACL while putting a foot down on a trick I've done countless times. After 9 months of heavy rehab post surgery I felt I was finally ready to film a new video that I could be proud of. With that being said I was very worried about pushing myself too far during filming and re-injuring my knee. It was definitely a mental battle going back to the same jump that took me out just a year earlier, but so worth it for that feeling of ultimate redemption.

During recovery I spent a bunch of time on my trail bike so I thought it was only fitting to film the entire edit on that bike. Overall I'm super stoked on how the video turned out and I couldn't be more hyped to be back in the business of shredding bikes.Glenn King

Photo by CVLT STVDIO
Photo by CVLT STVDIO



Glenn rides the Gradient cockpit and wheels, Flowtron dropper, SL-K cranks and Grid chainguide.

www.fullspeedahead.com
Instagram: @fsa_mtb @klennging

Videos Riding Videos Fsa Glenn King Slopestyle


