Video: Glenn King Hits Huge Freeride Lines in Prince George & Farwell Canyon for 'Elation'

Nov 5, 2020
by FSA-MTB  

elation
[ ih-ley-shuhn ] noun.
a state of extreme happiness and exhilaration.

Glenn poured everything he had into his latest freeride focused video project, 'Elation', which he filmed in Prince George, British Columbia and, Farwell Canyon, over the course of two weeks.

bigquotesI believe the feeling of Elation is what got me hooked on riding mountain bikes 15 years ago. Back then it didn't require much more than the wheels leaving the ground to have me elated and wanting more. Fast forward to present day and it definitely requires a little more than some air time to source that same feeling.

Throughout the filming of this video, I was able to experience that true feeling of elation on many different occasions. Building new features, revisiting old ones, and stepping up to some classic lines all allowed me to push my riding while continuing to feed that internal desire that has helped make mountain biking such a big part of my life.Glenn King

One last look before the guinea pig.
Contemplation.
One last look over the edge... "Yep, still scary."

Leaning into it. Photo Bill Campbell Photography
Braap. Photo Bill Campbell Photography
Drag bar, roost corner, repeat as necessary.

Very steep and very tall. Photo 6ix Sigma Productions
bigquotesThis feature might win the top spot for the most second-guessing, fear-inducing thing I've ever done. It was a fine line between a successful ride away and a very bad time. In the end, it worked just how I had imagined and I couldn't be happier.Glenn

Time to send it.
Thats a wrap
Mixed emotions prior to the first hit, pure elation afterward.

Glenn Kings NS Bikes Fuzz with FSA Gradient lineup.

Gradient Cockpit
NS Bikes Fuzz
Confidence in your equipment is key when sending huge drops and steep lines. Glenn's equipment of choice is the NS Bikes Fuzz 27.5" with FSA Gradient cockpit, wheels, and cranks.

Made Possible by: FSA , NS Bikes, and Lama Cycles
Rider: Glenn King
Photography: 6ix Sigma Productions, Bill Campbell Photography
Music: Shallow Water by Electric Citizen, Licensed by RidingEasy Records

Posted In:
Videos Glenn King


16 Comments

  • 5 0
 Stoked to be a part of this project! Freeride is alive and well!
  • 5 0
 Props Glenn! that last drop was insane
  • 1 0
 Thanks Paul!
  • 2 0
 Bender would have hucked that famous Joshua's BC drop. Then again Bender would have rag dolled it, but nothing from him he would have dropped that. Nice riding on that dually DH.
  • 3 0
 Yeah buddy that was some sick shit! Hahaha killing it!
  • 1 0
 Back wheel wiggles when riding the steep canyon sections, is that to slow down/control your speed in the dust, or for max roost?
  • 1 0
 Mainly just for max fun/max roost haha.
  • 3 0
 Wow! ????
  • 1 0
 Haha thanks, Thoma!
  • 3 0
 this is good
  • 2 0
 That first clip looks like Bender´s Jaws drop
  • 2 0
 Yeah Glen! Stoked to see this. Deadly riding!
  • 1 0
 Appreciate it Landon!
  • 2 0
 SSIIICCKKK
  • 1 0
 Half the Jaw drop is still jaw dropping. That was sick Glenn!
  • 1 0
 Haha Thanks, Brian! Someone get Bender on the line, I've found Jaw drop v2!

