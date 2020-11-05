Video: Glenn King Hits Huge Freeride Lines in Prince George & Farwell Canyon for 'Elation'

elation

noun.

I believe the feeling of Elation is what got me hooked on riding mountain bikes 15 years ago. Back then it didn't require much more than the wheels leaving the ground to have me elated and wanting more. Fast forward to present day and it definitely requires a little more than some air time to source that same feeling.



Throughout the filming of this video, I was able to experience that true feeling of elation on many different occasions. Building new features, revisiting old ones, and stepping up to some classic lines all allowed me to push my riding while continuing to feed that internal desire that has helped make mountain biking such a big part of my life. — Glenn King

One last look over the edge... "Yep, still scary."

Drag bar, roost corner, repeat as necessary.

This feature might win the top spot for the most second-guessing, fear-inducing thing I've ever done. It was a fine line between a successful ride away and a very bad time. In the end, it worked just how I had imagined and I couldn't be happier. — Glenn

Mixed emotions prior to the first hit, pure elation afterward.

Confidence in your equipment is key when sending huge drops and steep lines. Glenn's equipment of choice is the NS Bikes Fuzz 27.5" with FSA Gradient cockpit, wheels, and cranks.