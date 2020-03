It's St Paddy's day and the only way the Irish can celebrate is by riding bikes!Winter in Ireland can be a harsh environment, it will never stop us biking though! With so many storms battering the country at times there was no choice but to put things on lockdown. Between Storms Vitus First Tracks Race Division riders seized the moment and got rowdy down their local!Glyn O'Brien on the way to the pub.Video credit: Magic BeansPhoto credit: Industry Image