Video: Glyn O'Brien Shares A Look Into the Unexpected Path of his Riding Career

Oct 30, 2022
by Vitus Bikes  
Vitus | Rider Stories: Glyn O'Brien

by VitusBikes
Views: 58    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Professional mountain biker, full-time firefighter, team manager, husband, race organizer, family man and local legend — Glyn O’Brien is a lot of things to a lot of people.

Though many of us would like to think mountain biking is our one core personality trait, life is more complex than that. It’s true even for a past Red Bull Rampage podium finisher and veteran of the UCI Downhill World Cup circuit.

In this first episode of Vitus Rider Stories, Glyn invites us behind the scenes and talks about how his unexpected path in mountain biking has fuelled his life outside the sport. From passing on his deep knowledge of racing as Team Manager of the Vitus First Tracks Race Division to his day job as a firefighter, O’Brien’s passion, grit and determination has sculpted his career in and out of mountain biking and placed him firmly in the hearts and minds of the local community.

“It’s all risk-based,” he said. “When you ride a bike you take chances, there are calculated risks. Fire service similar — you don’t do anything stupid, dangerous or silly without doing the training or feeling confident that you can run into a burning building.”

Glyn had a near ten-year stint as a professional racing the UCI Downhill World Cup circuit from 1997 – 2006 and pulled off a third-place finish at the 2003 Red Bull Rampage. He now balances his 9-5 as a firefighter whilst racing anything and everything he can. He is also the Team Manager of the Vitus First Tracks Race Division and enduro series, single-handedly keeping racing alive on his local scene.










Posted In:
Videos Vitus


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Downcountry Field Test
69426 views
First Ride: Canyon & Liteville Debut 'KIS' Self-Centering Steering Technoloy - Tech Week 2023
66655 views
Tech Week 2023: Handy Tools & Hidden AirTags
50054 views
Video: Leading up to Kyle Strait's Crash - Red Bull Rampage 2022
44216 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Marzocchi Bomber Air Shock & Z1 Fork
42894 views
Tech Week 2023: Vorsprung Suspension's New Upgrades
36431 views
Tech Week 2023: Clever Cockpits - An Adjustable-Width Bar & Dual-Diameter Stem
34840 views
Spotted: A New High Pivot 6-Bar Intense Prototype DH Bike
34649 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008643
Mobile Version of Website