Video: The Gnarliest Enduro Race Section?

Jun 14, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Things don't get much more wild than this section of Gouranga in our hometown of Squamish... ok maybe that one section in the last French EWS. But for some reason they put this in an enduro race! EWS pro Jesse Melamed walks us down the section and take us through some of the local riders here tackling it in the Gryphon presented by OneUp Components.

Did you spot Adam the Privateer? He’s the only rider successfully tapping into the final rock roll.


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeproductions


5 Comments

  • + 7
 Back in my day I used to ride steeper stuff on the way to school everyday. Downhill both ways.
  • + 8
 I can't imagine this section in wet conditions.
  • + 1
 I wouldn't say it's particularly gnarly. It's pretty smooth, yeah quite steep. It's all about speed control.

There was a section in the last EWS (Montagnes du Caroux) that was more gnarly than this. THere's a video of it with lots of pros crashing.
  • + 2
 www.vitalmtb.com/videos/features/Vital-RAW-ENDURO-WORLD-SERIES-FRANCE,35421/sspomer,2
The section in the end at 4:12 is the gnarliest enduro race section.
  • + 1
 Really enjoyed Jesse's line and set up advice. Be great to get him to do some of these during EWS practice days.....although he's probably busy practicing.

