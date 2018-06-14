Video: The Gnarliest Enduro Race Section?

Things don't get much more wild than this section of Gouranga in our hometown of Squamish... ok maybe that one section in the last French EWS. But for some reason they put this in an enduro race! EWS pro Jesse Melamed walks us down the section and take us through some of the local riders here tackling it in the Gryphon presented by OneUp Components.Did you spot Adam the Privateer? He’s the only rider successfully tapping into the final rock roll.