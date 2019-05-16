Video: Behind-the-scenes of Dawid Godziek's winning run from Rocket Air 2019

How to get invited for the most prestigious slopestyle series - Crankworx? To kickstart your chances, be an insane bike rider and control every element of the enormous course. Next on would be tricks - you should possess plenty, with future spins and off-axis rotations being your bread and butter. Spice it with winning a wildcard during an international event with one of the best riders invited. Sounds simple? Dawid Godziek did exactly that and it worked so what else can we say.