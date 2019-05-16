VIDEOS

Video: Behind-the-scenes of Dawid Godziek's winning run from Rocket Air 2019

May 15, 2019
by Aleksander Osmałek  

How to get invited for the most prestigious slopestyle series - Crankworx? To kickstart your chances, be an insane bike rider and control every element of the enormous course. Next on would be tricks - you should possess plenty, with future spins and off-axis rotations being your bread and butter. Spice it with winning a wildcard during an international event with one of the best riders invited. Sounds simple? Dawid Godziek did exactly that and it worked so what else can we say.

Must Read This Week
Video: French Mountain Biker Goes Viral After Almost Crashing into A Group of Students
106135 views
Final Results: EWS Madeira 2019
80924 views
3 Pro Enduro Bike Checks - EWS Madeira 2019
58074 views
Day One Results: EWS Madeira 2019
56125 views
Opinion: Why Is Everyone Talking About Seat Tube Angles?
54994 views
Whyte Bikes Win Legal Battle Against Haas F1 Team's Title Sponsor, Rich Energy
52654 views
Review: Fuji’s 2019 Auric LT Enduro Bike is Surprisingly Versatile
40401 views
Video: Friday Fails #68
37336 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028268
Mobile Version of Website