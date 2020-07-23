Pinkbike.com
Video: Go Behind the Scenes at a Fox Service Center in 'Dialed'
Jul 22, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
What's going on behind the scenes when you send your suspension in for service? Jordi and Jake hit the road to visit the service center in Reno, Nevada, and provide a look into this impressive operation.
FOX
ibis88
(17 mins ago)
Reminds me of the time I sent my Fox fork in for a full service only to have it returned without a travel o-ring. After reluctantly agreeing to let me send it back - they returned it with two o-rings installed.
[Reply]
1
0
s-master
(10 mins ago)
Both on the same leg?
[Reply]
