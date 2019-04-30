VIDEOS

Video: Go Behind the Scenes with Fox Suspension in 'Dialed'- Maribor World Cup DH 2019

Apr 30, 2019
by FOX Factory  


PRESS RELEASE: Fox Racing

If you haven't already been watching on our mountain bike-focused account – @ridefoxbike – we've been going behind the scenes of the 2019 UCI World Cup downhill race season to give you the insider’s view on what it takes to support a team of world class athletes.

For the rest of the World Cup season, Dialed will be creating daily content in the week leading up to each race and be at all DH events and select XC stops. Watch the first few episodes leading up to Maribor below then follow @ridefoxbike to see the rest of this season's Dialed stories as soon as they drop.


Episode 1: 48 hours later and our videographer, Connor Macleod is still not in Maribor. Travelling the World Cup circuit is not always easy, but its always worth it.


Episode 2: After a few days of long hard travel, the FOX crew is united and ready to set up the rig and get our riders ready for racing.


Episode 3: Pit setup day for Maribor's World Cup. Jordi and the crew show us what it takes to get the trailer all dialed in before riders drop off suspension.


Episode 4: Things kick off at the World Cup DH in Maribor. FOX Factory riders bring their suspension in for a fresh rebuild and to get dialed for practice. We head up the mountain for track walk to see what's in store for riders.


Episode 6: Rain hits hard on qualifying day in Maribor for the first World Cup. Jordi explains what can or cannot be done and team mechanics weigh in on their riders setups.


Episode 7: Birthday wishes are in store as our favorite race tech turns another year older. Find out what riders have to say to Jordi for his special day as well as what they are looking forward to doing when they get home.


Follow @ridefoxbike to see the rest of the #Dialed stories as they drop. Rewatch the whole series on FOX's Youtube channel.




MENTIONS: @foxfactory


5 Comments

  • + 2
 Jordi is my spirit animal.
  • + 2
 i just enjoy watching jordi being annoyed by loris
  • - 2
 FOX sucks...if you can't service a damper yourself it's a racket to enrich the corporation. Rockshox is far superior in this department. Make your shocks end user serviceable.
  • + 1
 Holy crrrap this is an awesome series.
  • + 1
 Well then, happy birthday, Jordi! Love this series.

