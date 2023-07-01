Video: Episode 4 of Youth + Glory Follows The RockShox Trek Race Team's Return to World Cup Racing

YOUTH + GLORY: SEASON 2 EPISODE 4

Words: RockShox

get a glimpse beyond the race tape in Season 2 Episode 4 of Youth + Glory.

FRESH EYES

New bike day, new kit day. First World Cup of the season, first time I’m really excited to go racing. — Vali Höll

Tegan has the number one plate and we’re going to do all we can to keep it. It’s not really a lot of a stress, it’s more of a responsibility. — JT Evans

A HARD PILL TO SWALLOW

QUALIS

Tegan - P45

Vali - P4

EXPECTATIONS VS REALITY

SEMI-FINALS

Vali - P14

FINALS

Vali - P4

I feel like I have expectations which I never really achieve if I want to, only when I don’t think about it. — Vali Höll

BRINGING IT HOME

It’s my home track and I know what I can do there. And it’s time to do it.

A CLEAN SLATE

QUALIS

Tegan - P3

Vali - P1

GO BIG OR GO HOME

My bike went so much faster in this run. It felt so much stiffer and brought me to the finish in first place. — Vali Höll

SEMI-FINALS

Vali - P1



FINALS

Tegan - P18

Vali - P1

VALI'S ACCOMPLICE

TIME FOR A DOPPIO

Video by Kuba Gzela. Photos by Sven Martin. Words by Sarah Rawley.