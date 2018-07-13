Video: Godziek Brothers & Friends Session The Biggest Jump In Poland

Riders:

Szymon and Dawid Godziek are back with another filthy stacked clips collection.As FlyBag.pl has just closed, we are deeply thankful to the hosts and good crew which took part in getting each event its maximum."Today, FlyBag.pl let us ride at the biggest jump in Poland and, at the same time, the biggest inflatable mobile landing in Europe! Placed in Świerklany, Poland, we had a chance to ride this place for many years, until Saturday's closing ceremony. Or more like a get together for friends riding around Poland!"One more time, thank you FlyBag.plDawid GodziekSzymon GodziekMaciej KiwakOskar MacukKryspin BelińskiBartłomiej ZięcinaVideo: Aleksander OsmałekText: Mateusz Szachowski