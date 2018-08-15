Video: Godziek Brothers Session the Innsbruck Slopestyle Course

What happens with the Crankworx Slopestyle course when the event is not taking place? Szymon and Dawid Godziek took a trip to Innsbruck along with Marcin Rot and Adam Glosowic to find out! With one of the finest slopestyle courses in Europe and one hell of a street spot in the city centre, Innsbruck is definitely a top location to be a shredder! Tune in to check how the boys survived this episode of their bike documentary!Riders:Dawid GodziekSzymon GodziekMarcin RotAdam GlosowicWords by: Mateusz SzachowskiVideo by: Aleksander Osmałek