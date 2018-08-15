VIDEOS

Video: Godziek Brothers Session the Innsbruck Slopestyle Course

Aug 15, 2018
by Aleksander Osmałek  

For the English translation, make sure that you have the subtitles on.

What happens with the Crankworx Slopestyle course when the event is not taking place? Szymon and Dawid Godziek took a trip to Innsbruck along with Marcin Rot and Adam Glosowic to find out! With one of the finest slopestyle courses in Europe and one hell of a street spot in the city centre, Innsbruck is definitely a top location to be a shredder! Tune in to check how the boys survived this episode of their bike documentary!





Riders:
Dawid Godziek
Szymon Godziek
Marcin Rot
Adam Glosowic

Words by: Mateusz Szachowski
Video by: Aleksander Osmałek

