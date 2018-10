You can turn on subtitles using the 'CC' button.Red Bull Rampage is a wrap and new zone challenged well world’s best freeriders! We had the pleasure of seeing many dreams come true and breaths of relief after crossing the finishing gate. Among them a big one from Szymon Godziek who made it into top 10 with his 8th place which secures his spot for 2019 edition. Here is the third episode of his journey through Utah.