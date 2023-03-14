Video: 'Going for Six' with Aaron Gwin

Going for Six, Episode 4 with Aaron Gwin. It's Go TimeIn Going for Six, Episode 4 Aaron Gwin recaps the last season, talks about what he aims to achieve in the off season and speaks about how he feels directly on pace to achieve the ultimate goal of a sixth championship.Spring is just around the corner and that means one thing for MTB enthusiasts around the world: The UCI World Cup Series will be starting in just a few months. The pro teams are knee deep in training and prepping for the 2023 series and the excitement is starting to build, as we anticipate the thrill of watching the next World Cup Series and rooting on our favorite athletes and teams.When it comes to favorites, Aaron Gwin is widely regarded as one of the best in the world. Aaron has already achieved an incredible five overall World Cup wins in his career, and this year, he is gunning for his sixth.The DH MTB World Cup is the premier international competition for the sport, consisting of a series of races held around the world. The overall winner of the series is determined by accumulating points from each race, with the athlete with the most points at the end of the season being crowned the champion.Gwin has been a dominant force in the DH MTB World Cup since he burst onto the scene in 2008. He won his first World Cup race in 2011, and he went on to win the overall title that same year. He repeated the feat in 2012, and then won three more overall titles in 2015, 2016, and 2017. Gwin's five overall wins tie him with French legend Nicolas Vouilloz for the most in the history of the sport.Aaron is known for his aggressive riding style, which often sees him pushing the limits on technical sections of the course. He is also known for his mental toughness and ability to perform under pressure, which has helped him to win some of the closest races in DH MTB history.“I would say if you love something keep pushing through… keep persevering. “ - Aaron GwinTHE ROAD AHEADThis year, Gwin is once again a top contender for the overall World Cup title. Gwin will pick up where he left off after finishing the seasons with his strongest performances. What makes him a contender? Downhill mountain biking is pure adrenaline-filled and gravity fueled excitement that requires skill, speed, and bravery and Gwin has proven he checks all the boxes.Let’s be real … to be able to compete there are other major necessities off the field that contribute…1. Bikes and Parts - Intense Factory and Gwin’s sponsors provide him with the state-of-the-art equipment he needs to compete at the highest level. The bike is as vital a part of a winning program as any other. To ride as one with your bike at the highest level is a place of harmony that requires alignment of many forces below the surface. A bike brand that listens with a shared vision, an engineering team that can translate rider needs into technical advantages, suppliers and sponsors that ensure the same diligence and passion for winning is bred into every component on the bike.2. R&D - Continuous improvement, endless hours of testing, redesigning, and testing again is necessary for fine tuning and vital to the success of the partnership. Even during the season there are riders who focus on testing team equipment for next season, and/or validating new products that might find their way onto the race bike. Every component is living in one phase of this constant evolution of product in the pursuit of championship winning performance.3. Solid Teammates, Managers and Mechanics - It isn’t uncommon for team riders, managers and mechanics to spend more time with one another than they do their own families during the season. This means the team dynamic must be rock solid to ensure the best performance on race day. Vibes, communication, collaboration, support, and success comes from a team effort, and each rider owns a significant part, as do the team managers and mechanics. A big nod should be towards the team mechanics who are meticulous enough to never miss a single setting or torque spec. They are vital part of the riding, a tuning God, and somewhat of a psychologist to work with mental side and needs of racing. These teammates work together in practice, sharing lines and track insights with the mechanics and come together to sharpen the team blade and elevate the common effort and goal beyond that of what the rider and bike could achieve on their own.4. Business Mind Set - To win races, you need support. Support comes from sponsors, and sponsor support comes from selling products and creating World Cup winning products. A good team understands how to represent the products and sponsors they rely on while remaining laser focused on their own objectives. In today’s world, that means not only in racing but creating engaging content to inspire the fans to join you on your journey. Riders need to in some cases be a marketing wiz, business planner, sports marketing agent, negotiator, lawyer, personal trainer, nutritionist, and travel agent in addition to the the elite level skills needed to compete on a bike at the highest level.It's not an easy task to get to the podium. In fact, it’s down-right close to impossible. These racers put it all on the line. Gwin will need to stay focused and consistent throughout the season, while also taking risks when necessary to try and gain valuable points. From the looks of it, he is strong and ready.Last year, Aaron was busy creating the perfect platform for his training and racing strategy. He spent countless hours analyzing his performance and the components he rides, as well as working with his team to develop a winning approach. He knows that each tenth of a second counts in a downhill race and that the slightest mistake can cost him dearly. And now, it feels as if he’s left no stone unturned in his quest for six.“I think as I've gotten older it's become easier. I’ve …become more comfortable …with the integrity I have in my own mind.”Gwin is admired by many in the downhill mountain biking community, and for a good reason. He is known for his intelligence, focus, and attention to detail, which are all essential qualities for a pro rider. He has the crucial ability to read the course and adjust his approach and bike set up accordingly, making him a formidable opponent.This year, Aaron is sure to bring a lot of excitement to the sport. We’ve seen that he’s got his eyes on the prize and that he's been meticulously creating the perfect balance of what it takes to win.“The two-year game plan going in for me for this season was to get myself sharp again, get back up to speed, get comfortable and just, kind of build. Then get the new bike … dial that in.. then make a run at another title next year. A lot easier said than done, but so far we are pretty much exactly on pace.”Aaron Gwin’s unwavering commitment to his craft, combined with his intelligence and focus, make him one of the greatest riders in the world today.Regardless of the outcome, there is no doubt that Gwin will continue to be a major force in the world of DH MTB this year and hopefully for years to come. His incredible skill and dedication to the sport have made him a true legend, and his pursuit of a sixth overall World Cup win is sure to be one of the most exciting stories in the sport this year.Powered by e*thirteen | e*spec