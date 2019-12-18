Video: Going from Tube to Trail with Cotic Bikes

At Cotic, the ultimate aim is to design and build our own dream bikes, so you can share in that dream as well. What you probably don't know is quite how much goes into making the dream a reality.
Just over a year ago we embarked on our latest adventure with our friends at Five Land Bikes to make the RocketMAX (and subsequently the Flare) in the UK, and ever since we started in 2003 we have used super strong Reynolds 853 steel. The whole process of building a Cotic bike is underpinned by people, passion, experience, skill and hard work and we have made a film to celebrate that.
These are just the edited highlights too. We couldn't even show all the stages in this short film. Give it a share and let your friends know how much effort the dream takes.
Even though this film is focused on our UK operation, it could just as readily have featured our friends in Taiwan who build the rear ends of these bikes and the complete frames for the rest of our products. Wherever it is in the world they are made, it's with good people doing the best they can to make your Cotic bike the best it can be. We wouldn't have it any other way.
If you want to read more about our UK made frames - the RocketMAX and the Flare - head over to www.cotic.co.uk/product
Let us know what you think in the comments. We'll be around to answer any questions.
