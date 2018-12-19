VIDEOS

Video: Benoit Coulanges Goes Mach Speed in 'Back To Basics'

Dec 19, 2018
by Benoit Coulanges  
Back To Basics - Benoit Coulanges

by benoitcoulanges
Views: 606    Faves: 4    Comments: 0


Loamy gullies, fast singletrack, rock faces, old school jump lines and an OG Rap soundtrack. Back to basics for Benoit Coulanges over the off season. Having shaped some fresh sections on the Pilat, he’s found this 25m's rock face and nails the Woodspot! SR Suntour allows him the freedom to choose his projects for the new Jurni shock!


"My only disappointment is the rock face, it was so gnarly. The braking sections have awkward rocks... so I just did it a few times and on the video it doesn't show the reality of it, but the other parts of the video are perfect. Loamy paradise and chilling jumps. Pierre Henni did great work and all in only one day!" Benoît Coulanges

Thanks to nature and the Asso. Woodspot for making us so welcome



Benoit Coulanges

Credits: @SRSuntour


3 Comments

  • + 5
 Pretty tasty looking terrain! Nice riding and filming too.
  • + 0
 Another dumbass rap about money!! Boy the talent pool is low in hip hop!! Riding was BA!!
  • + 1
 Very cool

