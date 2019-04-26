Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Going Through Loris Vergier's Mechanic's Toolbox
Apr 26, 2019
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Loris Vergier's mechanic Pierre Alexandre takes us through his precious toolbox at the first round of the UCI World Cup in Maribor.
What's your prize tool in your toolbox?
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Confirmed: Cannondale's New Downhill Bike Has 2 Shocks
180202 views
Starling Cycles' Prototype is a Steel High-Pivot 29er With 5 Speeds
72979 views
Check Out: Fork Foam, New Shoes, Tool Holders, a Luxury Cooler & More - April 2019
55274 views
A Closer Look at Cannondale's Wild 2-Shock DH Bike - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
53744 views
Final Results: European DH Cup - Round 1 Maribor
53287 views
DH Bike Tech: What's New For This Season? - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
37220 views
Kaos Seagrave To Miss Maribor World Cup Due To Lack of UCI Points
36799 views
Review: Pivot Trail 429 - A Little Bit of Travel, A Whole Lot of Fun
35958 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
RadBartTaylor
(27 mins ago)
Is that one of those visors with the fake hair on top?
[Reply]
+ 1
foxphotog
(28 mins ago)
Flashback to the 80s with that intro.
[Reply]
+ 1
BEERandSPOKES
(35 mins ago)
My 20 year old Pedros bottle opener.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031572
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Post a Comment